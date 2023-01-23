Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
State says no environmental risk after Paugus Bay boathouse collapse
LAKEPORT — There was no substantial environmental damage to the waters of Paugus Bay after a 125-year-old boathouse collapsed Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. “The NHDES Spill Response and Complaint Investigation Section was contacted by NH Marine Patrol yesterday at around 3 p.m. and...
laconiadailysun.com
Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay
LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
laconiadailysun.com
Those going through cancer need a support team — organization downtown offers just that
LACONIA — There are enough challenges facing someone going through cancer treatment. Social isolation, or at least the feeling of loneliness, shouldn’t have to be one of them. That’s why the Lakes Region Cancer Support Team, which officially opened earlier this month after years of preparation, was created.
laconiadailysun.com
Adult snowshoeing program on Tuesday mornings
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will once again be sponsoring snowshoe hikes for any adults looking for fresh air, fun and exercise on Tuesday mornings this winter as conditions allow. The first two hikes will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 31, and February 7. Participants will...
WMUR.com
Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 113 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday. Four people were arrested.
mynbc5.com
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
WMUR.com
Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow
NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
nhbr.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Kimberly Cochran, Christopher Lizotte and Tracey Pelton have been named to the leadership team of Hooksett-based construction management and architectural firm Procon, joining managing directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas and co-presidents James Loft and Lance Bennett. Combined, Cochran, Lizotte and Pelton have worked nearly 25 years for the...
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
Look: Driver escapes injury when tree branch impales windshield
Police in New Hampshire said a driver was lucky to escape injury when a massive tree branch impaled the windshield of their car.
Haverhill Restaurant Family Hits the Bullseye at Par 28 Complex with Golf Simulators and Axe Throwing
A family, well-known in Haverhill and Merrimack Valley dining circles, is tying together food, drinks, golf simulators and axe throwing in an expansive entertainment complex in nearby Salem, N.H. Jim Tomacchio and his sons, who own and operate STACKS in downtown Haverhill, developed PAR 28 two months ago at the...
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
laconiadailysun.com
No suspects yet in vandalism spree
The Laconia and Gilford police departments currently do not have any suspects in the vandalism spree that damaged seven vehicles and three businesses' windows in Laconia on Jan. 16. At least four more vehicles were damaged in Gilford. During the spree, vehicle bodies and windows were struck with what appears...
Liberty Mutual Workers Leaving Dover, New Hampshire, but Tax Payments Continue
🔴 The move of 1,225 Liberty Mutual workers from Dover to Portsmouth will take most of 2023. 🔴Payments will continue from the city's biggest tax payer. 🔴Margaret Joyce, President of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, hopes that the company will continue to have a presence in the city.
WCAX
Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
WMUR.com
Thousands of New Hampshire customers remain without power as another storm approaches
DOVER, N.H. — More than 30,000 New Hampshire customers remained without power Tuesday after heavy snow brought down trees and power lines the day before. Utility crews worked to restore power as another storm bringing more snow approached the Granite State. >> View updated New Hampshire power outage maps.
WMUR.com
Former owner of Dusty Old Cars convicted of felony theft charges
CONCORD, N.H. — The former owner of the now-defunct company Dusty Old Cars has been found guilty of theft. Stephan Condodemetraky, 54, was convicted by a jury this week of multiple felony counts of theft by misapplication of property, officials said. Condodemetraky was convicted of stealing more than $115,000...
WGME
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
