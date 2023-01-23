ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

State says no environmental risk after Paugus Bay boathouse collapse

LAKEPORT — There was no substantial environmental damage to the waters of Paugus Bay after a 125-year-old boathouse collapsed Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. “The NHDES Spill Response and Complaint Investigation Section was contacted by NH Marine Patrol yesterday at around 3 p.m. and...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay

LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Adult snowshoeing program on Tuesday mornings

GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will once again be sponsoring snowshoe hikes for any adults looking for fresh air, fun and exercise on Tuesday mornings this winter as conditions allow. The first two hikes will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 31, and February 7. Participants will...
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 113 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday. Four people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
mynbc5.com

Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
NORTHWOOD, NH
nhbr.com

Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord

Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
CONCORD, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Kimberly Cochran, Christopher Lizotte and Tracey Pelton have been named to the leadership team of Hooksett-based construction management and architectural firm Procon, joining managing directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas and co-presidents James Loft and Lance Bennett. Combined, Cochran, Lizotte and Pelton have worked nearly 25 years for the...
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
LITTLETON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

No suspects yet in vandalism spree

The Laconia and Gilford police departments currently do not have any suspects in the vandalism spree that damaged seven vehicles and three businesses' windows in Laconia on Jan. 16. At least four more vehicles were damaged in Gilford. During the spree, vehicle bodies and windows were struck with what appears...
LACONIA, NH
WCAX

Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
PLAINFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Former owner of Dusty Old Cars convicted of felony theft charges

CONCORD, N.H. — The former owner of the now-defunct company Dusty Old Cars has been found guilty of theft. Stephan Condodemetraky, 54, was convicted by a jury this week of multiple felony counts of theft by misapplication of property, officials said. Condodemetraky was convicted of stealing more than $115,000...
CONCORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy