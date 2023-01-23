ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Jazz society to disband as it makes major donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They will still be playing the blues even if the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society will dissolve after 35 years. The society announced Friday that it will donate nearly $100,000 to two organizations in support of music and arts education in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rabbits are getting their fill of tree bark

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the snow piles up, a certain long-eared animal is causing problems for homeowners. This winter, with grass and plants buried by snow, rabbits have fewer food options. Unfortunately for homeowners, tree bark is now on the menu. “They can’t get to any other...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vance Thompson Vision and the silent theft of vision

Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States — especially for older adults and African Americans. But early treatment can stop the damage and help prevent vision loss. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl at Vance Thompson Vision to find...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion

Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
McKnight's

The bird is the word at South Dakota nursing home

They say that birds of a feather flock together. Today, the residents of Good Samaritan Society-Sioux Falls Center, in Sioux Falls, SD, may not have feathers but they’ve flocked to a new friend with plenty of his own. “I consider my residents family. What brings me joy is making...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Weekend house fire brings Harrisburg community together

HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — Your generosity is helping a Harrisburg family, who lost everything in a weekend house fire, get back on their feet. Sarah Wendorff, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of state when their home caught fire early Sunday morning. Now they’re thanking people in the community, as well as complete strangers, for donating much-needed clothing and other items to get them through this trying time.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sanford-Fairview merger public meeting held in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Worthington, Minnesota was host to the third of four public meetings regarding the Sanford Health-Fairview Health merger that was announced in November. Wednesday night, people filled up the cafeteria at Worthington High School to speak on the topic. These community listening sessions are put on...
WORTHINGTON, MN
Volante

USD Alumni to Open New Brewery

A new brewery, XIX Brewing Co., plans to open on Main Street this year using the current Fullerton Lumber Co. building. XIX Brewing was developed by USD Alumi Katey Ulrich and Ed Gerrish. Ulrich met Gerrish through his wife, Leslie. Because of Gerrish’s experience with brewing beer, Ulrich decided to...
VERMILLION, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?

A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

New managers at Skroch’s ready to settle in to area

Cole and Jessica Wingen have been contemplating a move to a smaller community near Sioux Falls for some time. Cole, a Sioux Falls native, wants to keep the couple’s five-month-old son, Jack, close to his grandparents. But the couple has been seeking a fresh start somewhere a bit smaller as their family grows.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pioneer-review.com

“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius

A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
WALL, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELO-TV newscast schedule change for Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have a programming note for Friday’s newscasts. This afternoon CBS will be airing the PGA Golf Tour, beginning at 4 p.m. CT, so we will not be joining you for First at Four. You’ll still be able to watch KELOLAND News at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hand-made soaps inspired by avoiding waste & saving money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Near Garretson, you will find a place where people gather to learn about a sustainable lifestyle and find a little peace. The Jensen farm hosts an organization called “Glean for Good.” Glean means to collect and use what is left behind. With...
GARRETSON, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 South Dakota chefs named semi-finalists for James Beard Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota restaurant chefs are semi-finalists for the James Beard Award. It recognizes chefs and restaurants all across the country for their outstanding culinary skills and food menus. One of them is right here in Sioux Falls. Sanna Abourezk, who owns Sanna’s Restaurant,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

