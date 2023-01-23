Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
KELOLAND TV
Jazz society to disband as it makes major donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They will still be playing the blues even if the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society will dissolve after 35 years. The society announced Friday that it will donate nearly $100,000 to two organizations in support of music and arts education in the city.
KELOLAND TV
Rabbits are getting their fill of tree bark
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the snow piles up, a certain long-eared animal is causing problems for homeowners. This winter, with grass and plants buried by snow, rabbits have fewer food options. Unfortunately for homeowners, tree bark is now on the menu. “They can’t get to any other...
KELOLAND TV
Vance Thompson Vision and the silent theft of vision
Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States — especially for older adults and African Americans. But early treatment can stop the damage and help prevent vision loss. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl at Vance Thompson Vision to find...
KELOLAND TV
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
siouxfalls.business
Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion
Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
McKnight's
The bird is the word at South Dakota nursing home
They say that birds of a feather flock together. Today, the residents of Good Samaritan Society-Sioux Falls Center, in Sioux Falls, SD, may not have feathers but they’ve flocked to a new friend with plenty of his own. “I consider my residents family. What brings me joy is making...
KELOLAND TV
Weekend house fire brings Harrisburg community together
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — Your generosity is helping a Harrisburg family, who lost everything in a weekend house fire, get back on their feet. Sarah Wendorff, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of state when their home caught fire early Sunday morning. Now they’re thanking people in the community, as well as complete strangers, for donating much-needed clothing and other items to get them through this trying time.
KELOLAND TV
Sanford-Fairview merger public meeting held in Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Worthington, Minnesota was host to the third of four public meetings regarding the Sanford Health-Fairview Health merger that was announced in November. Wednesday night, people filled up the cafeteria at Worthington High School to speak on the topic. These community listening sessions are put on...
Volante
USD Alumni to Open New Brewery
A new brewery, XIX Brewing Co., plans to open on Main Street this year using the current Fullerton Lumber Co. building. XIX Brewing was developed by USD Alumi Katey Ulrich and Ed Gerrish. Ulrich met Gerrish through his wife, Leslie. Because of Gerrish’s experience with brewing beer, Ulrich decided to...
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?
A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
moodycountyenterprise.com
New managers at Skroch’s ready to settle in to area
Cole and Jessica Wingen have been contemplating a move to a smaller community near Sioux Falls for some time. Cole, a Sioux Falls native, wants to keep the couple’s five-month-old son, Jack, close to his grandparents. But the couple has been seeking a fresh start somewhere a bit smaller as their family grows.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
pioneer-review.com
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
newscenter1.tv
Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
KELOLAND TV
KELO-TV newscast schedule change for Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have a programming note for Friday’s newscasts. This afternoon CBS will be airing the PGA Golf Tour, beginning at 4 p.m. CT, so we will not be joining you for First at Four. You’ll still be able to watch KELOLAND News at...
KELOLAND TV
Hand-made soaps inspired by avoiding waste & saving money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Near Garretson, you will find a place where people gather to learn about a sustainable lifestyle and find a little peace. The Jensen farm hosts an organization called “Glean for Good.” Glean means to collect and use what is left behind. With...
KELOLAND TV
SportsZone Saturday: Remembering Coach Young; Stig’s legacy at SDSU; Twins caravan visit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime SDSU coach retires, a new coach is named and we look back on the legacy of longtime USF football coach Bob Young. Young will forever be known as one of the top coaches in NAIA history, following his 22 years with USF. But anyone who got to know coach Young would say his legacy goes well beyond the football field.
KELOLAND TV
