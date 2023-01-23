ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
KELOLAND TV

County-seat relocation bill cruises thru SD Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More voters in a county would have to sign a petition in order to hold an election about moving the county seat to a different community under legislation that cleared the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 31-4 along party lines for SB-56 from...
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
WOWT

Ret. Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver announces bid for U.S. Senate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Retired Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver announced his bid to represent Nebraska in the United States Senate today. Weaver served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, serving multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Weaver was one of nine candidates selected for an interview with...
CBS Minnesota

Bill for permanent absentee voter list passes first committee hurdle

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Wednesday, lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol are looking into legislation that previously stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate last session, specifically a bill which would create a permanent absentee voter list.That means if you're on this list, you would automatically get sent an absentee ballot before an election.This is part of a sweeping plan to change election law in a way that Democrats say would expand access to the ballot box and that's coming up for a hearing later Wednesday morning.On Wednesday, the bill pass the House Elections Finance and Policy Committee by a party-line vote...
KELOLAND TV

SD House OKs medical-marijuana ‘ban’ for some

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Prohibiting pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers from medical-marijuana certification in South Dakota has support from at least one chamber of the Legislature. The South Dakota House of Representatives voted 61-8, largely along Republican-Democrat lines, on Wednesday for the proposal from Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch. HB-1053...
KELOLAND TV

Tax rebate program prompts questions in joint committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supporters said a program that provides tax rebates to qualified elderly and disabled residents is needed but also wondered why there weren’t more users. The legislative joint committee on appropriations on Jan. 26 sent House Bill 1034 to the legislative floor. The bill...
KELOLAND TV

SD Senate disciplinary action may start Monday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate could move quickly next week in deciding whether and how to discipline a suspended member. Senators voted 27-6 on Thursday to temporarily take away all privileges from Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck told KELOLAND News that he and...
