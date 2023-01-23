ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Kavanagh 'very, very confident' Conor McGregor returns to UFC in 2023

By Simon Samano
 2 days ago
As the calendar recently turned to 2023, perhaps the biggest question of the new year was about Conor McGregor: Will the former UFC two-division champion return to the octagon?

“I’d be willing to bet my house on it,” John Kavanagh, McGregor’s coach at SBG Ireland, said Monday on “The MMA Hour.”

Short of a yes, that’s as definitive of an answer as you’ll get from one of McGregor’s longtime confidants. Kavanagh said he and McGregor have spoken in the past couple of days and noted that McGregor’s manager, Audi Attar of Paradigm Sports, was in town.

Kavanagh didn’t elaborate but hinted at something in the works.

“I think there’s some interesting negotiations going along now,” Kavanagh said. “… I absolutely can’t say anything beyond that, but I’m very, very confident we will see Conor back in the octagon.”

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), 34, hasn’t competed in 18 months when he lost to Dustin Poirier by injury TKO after breaking his leg on a kick in their trilogy bout in July 2021 at UFC 264. Six months earlier, McGregor was knocked out by Poirier at UFC 257. He’s lost three of his past four MMA bouts dating back to October 2018. He fell out of the official UFC lightweight rankings late last year.

McGregor will have no shortage of big-name opponent options – at lightweight or welterweight – as Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, and Charles Oliveira have been among many to call him out.

Related
Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury's offer to Francis Ngannou 'perhaps the dumbest idea in sports history'

Chael Sonnen isn’t on board with Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – well, at least not how Fury wants it to happen. Chatter of a potential superfight between boxing heavyweight champion Fury and former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou long has been brewing. However, with the announcement of Ngannou’s free agency, talk has picked up and even from Fury, who publicly challenged Ngannou on Sunday.
calfkicker.com

Unbelievable Slow-mo video shows why you should never blow your nose during a UFC bout

Blowing one’s nose in an MMA bout can be disastrous as we’ve recently seen in the Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby matchup at UFC 283. An unbelievable slow-mo video has gone viral showing Alves blowing his nose into his glove in between rounds. It is a few seconds long and it shows how the Brazilian’s eye balloons up after he puffs his nose.
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
MiddleEasy

Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019

Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
UFC veteran Todd Duffee signs with KSW, challenges heavyweight champ Phil De Fries on Feb. 25

Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee’s retirement is coming to an end, as he’s signed with KSW. Not only that, he’s jumping right into a title shot. After Duffee revealed the news Wednesday on “The MMA Hour,” KSW announced that he will meet heavyweight champion Phil De Fries on Feb. 25 at KSW 79 from Home Credit Arena in Liberec, Czech Republic.
GQMagazine

How Israel Adesanya Transformed Himself Into a New Kind of MMA Star

One secret to his groovy mechanics? The 2005 David LaChappelle documentary Rize, about an aggressive style of hip hop dance called crumping, which, when it came out, inspired young Izzy to dance. “Something about crump just spoke to my spirit,” says Adesanya, “that rawness.” It’s his willingness to borrow from different disciplines that holds the key to his 23-2 MMA record, one of the things that sets him apart from his peers. “Flow, creativity, and open-mindedness,” he says. “To this day, I don’t care if you’ve trained for two years. If you show me something interesting, I’m like, yeah, I’ll try it.”
