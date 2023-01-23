Georgia Today: Violent protests, Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump, fentanyl testing

this headline makes you think it's Trumps causing the violent protest. when In fact it's more criminal behavior that is the root cause of the protest
Antifa and Biden supporters are the domestic terrorists!
Related
GPB morning headlines for January 26, 2023
Georgia Today: State of the State, bill to repeal Georgia's abortion law, bogus COVID treatment fine
Kemp pushes to get tough on crime, add more worker housing in 2023 State of the State speech
Bill would add GBI clout to Georgia terrorism probes
Rep. Karlton Howard suffers medical emergency at Ga. Capitol
Political Rewind: Kemp's State of the State focuses on violent crime, budget; Mining the Okefenokee?
Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia
Atlanta Activists Say Those Committing Violence Are Not Connected To Atlanta Protesters
Georgia officials: Poll vindicates state’s election efforts
Georgia leaders condemning violent protests in downtown Atlanta
Political Rewind: Special grand jury's findings remain sealed; Dems call to overturn abortion ban
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
DFCS employees frustrated amid burnout, suspension of temporary pay supplements
S.C., Ga. join effort to jam cellphone signals inside prisons
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
Georgia lawmakers propose to block mining outside Okefenokee
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Budget Proposal Includes Multiple Money-Back Options for Residents
Political Rewind: Judge weighs release of Fulton probe report; Poll shows were Georgians stand
TIMELINE: Fulton County grand jury investigation into potential interference in Georgia elections
How high inflation pressures companies to automate jobs
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 27