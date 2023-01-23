ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

NHS senior is one of 5,000 candidates in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296kge_0kOifh9D00
Newton senior Leo Friedman, center, poses with parents Robyn and Bryan Friedman on Sept. 16 at Newton High School after being named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program. Friedman was also chosen as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Newton senior Leo Friedman is one of the more than 5,000 candidates selected for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program this year, the program announced on Jan. 20. Candidates were chosen from the nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools during the 2022-2023 school year.

Inclusion in the program “is one of the biggest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors.” Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in the community and school activities.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created in 1964 by an executive order of the president to recognize some the country’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas. Every year up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen.

In the coming months, a panel of educators will review submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission of Presidential Scholars will select the finalists and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars officially in May.

According to the list of U.S. Presidential Scholars Program candidates posted at www.ed.gov/psp, Iowa has 67 candidates this year.

“I am excited to be honored with this recognition,” Leo Friedman said. “It will be fun to see if I can become a semi-finalist now.”

Leo Friedman is the child of Bryan and Robyn Friedman, of Newton. In addition to being selected as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, Leo Friedman was one of more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual Merit Scholarship Program, making him the third consecutive semifinalist at Newton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Former Iowa Governor Branstad Named President of World Food Price

Terry Branstad. Official photo. (Radio Iowa) Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is the new leader of the Des Moines based foundation that awards the annual “World Food Prize.”. “I don’t intend to do this for a long time,” Branstad says, “but I intend to do it, say, at least...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork

The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Washington Examiner

Two students and one school employee shot at Des Moines charter school

Two students were fatally shot in a targeted attack Monday at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, according to police. Police spokesman Paul Parizek told reporters that the two students were found shot and in critical condition. Officers performed CPR on them upon arrival, and they were taken to a hospital. The students later died.
DES MOINES, IA
siouxlandnews.com

MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations

A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines

**UPDATE** All further updates can be found here. Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. ORIGINAL STORY. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa mother believes daughter was burned by bleach at daycare

GRIMES, Iowa — A Clive mother discovered burns on her toddler's body and now she wants to know what happened to her at day care. She believes her daughter may have been burned by bleach at the Yellow Brick Road Day Care in Grimes. "I was definitely upset. Very...
GRIMES, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
DES MOINES, IA
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
918
Followers
112
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy