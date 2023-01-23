Read full article on original website
Related
Syracuse’s Khalil Ahmad, director of high school recruiting, announces departure for Penn State
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football program is functioning as a revolving door this offseason. Another staffer has left the Orange: Khalil Ahmad, the director of high school recruiting. Ahmad announced his departure Friday via Twitter, and then shortly after shared he would be joining the staff at Penn State. He did not disclose what role he’ll be serving in.
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
Syracuse hires Nunzio Campanile, former Rutgers assistant, to coach tight ends
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has officially added Nunzio Campanile to its staff as tight ends coach. The move was first reported early this week by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Campanile will take over ex-SU offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s position coach duties, leading a group that includes first team All-ACC selection Oronde Gadsden II.
Orange Weekly: Why Syracuse basketball struggles in crunch time, SU football’s new faces (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University men’s basketball team has to bounce back from losing to two opponents on Tuesday night and SU football has a lot of new faces in the facility. Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe discussed both of those topics and more on a new episode of “Orange...
Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has received NFL Combine invite
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Williams is the first of Syracuse football’s eligible draftees to share he’s been invited to the 2023 NFL Combine. Williams posted a screenshot of the invitation email to his Instagram Story on Friday with the caption, “Thank you God.” The cornerback had declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 15, forgoing his remaining eligibility.
Former Jamesville-DeWitt basketball star Tyler Cavanaugh, now playing in Europe, needs back surgery
For Tyler Cavanaugh, it was time. Last summer, the former Jamesville-DeWitt and George Washington basketball star tweaked his back lifting weights. He plays professionally in Lithuania for a team (Zalgiris) that competes in its national pro league and in the prestigious EuroLeague. The pain lingered. Medical personnel tried to manage...
Syracuse basketball lost to North Carolina and overzealous ACC officials (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team certainly created its own problems that tipped Tuesday night’s game in favor of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 72-68 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome. It doesn’t excuse the officiating disaster the Orange also had to...
Syracuse football wasn’t the only one to pass on Brock Purdy. Now, he’s in the NFC Championship
Syracuse, N.Y. — In 2017, Dave Boller sent then-Syracuse football offensive coordinator Sean Lewis to Arizona to watch a quarterback prospect he’d had his eye on. On the day Lewis was supposed to watch Brock Purdy throw, he had pricked his hand on a cactus and couldn’t throw properly because his thumb was swollen.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. North Carolina
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
We pick, you vote: Who are the best all-around players in Section III boys basketball? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Being a contributor to a basketball team means more than being able to put the ball in the hoop. Being able to rebound the ball, create for teammates, block shots and cause turnovers are all qualities that players must possess. Players that can stuff the stat...
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
Dyaisha Fair catches fire for 36 points, Syracuse snaps losing streak vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, Felisha Legette-Jack has been waiting for Dyaisha Fair to take over a game. All it took was an illness.
East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball stuns state-ranked Skaneateles (62 photos)
East Syracuse Minoa had a tall order in non-league foe Skaneateles on Tuesday evening. The Lakers are currently ranked 25th in the state in Class B and winners of their last seven games.
Who are the best shooters in Section III boys basketball? Coaches pick 19 opposing players
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game of basketball has changed drastically over the years. A game that was once dominated by power play in the post has seen a transition to a perimeter-centric style of play. With this change, the reliance on shooters has become more and more important. Having...
Section III says all boys, girls basketball teams will qualify for playoffs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III has announced that the boys and girls basketball sectional tournament will be open this winter. The usual requirement states that teams must win 40% of their games in class, league or division to qualify for playoffs. Today’s announcement suspends that rule and allows every team entry to the Section III playoffs.
Arrests made in killing of 11-year-old girl (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 27)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 30. A chilly, snowy weekend. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: It was the friendly neighborhood at Mallards Landing in Manlius which first appealed to Kate and Ryan Michaels before they purchased the house at 9127 Whistling Swan Lane. Kate loves this sitting area between the kitchen and the family room. They added the wet bar and wine fridge. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
Family of murder victim Brexialee Torres-Ortiz: ‘Please don’t forget her name’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The family of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old killed while buying milk for her family, made one request for the community:. Pastor Maritza Perez spoke Thursday on behalf of Brexialee’s mom and dad at a news conference held at the Public Safety building to announce the arrest of two men who are accused of killing Brexialee on Jan. 16. Her parents stood a little behind the pastor as she spoke.
Stephanie Crockett named CEO of Syracuse’s Mower agency
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Stephanie Crockett has been named CEO of Mower, assuming the title from Eric Mower, who is moving into the position of executive chairman of the independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency he has led since 1968. Crockett, 49, a graduate of SUNY Geneseo, joined Syracuse-based Mower...
Twelve teams crowned at Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association Championships (89 photos)
Twelve indoor track and field teams earned division titles at the Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association Championships on Friday at Utica University. Section III teams from the Tri-Valley League, Center State Conference and Independent League competed for league titles during the single-day event.
High school roundup: Westhill girls basketball snaps Mexico’s 10-game win streak
Westhill and Mexico engaged in a solid battle between two Onondaga High School League Division II squads Thursday evening. Both teams had extensive win streaks going into Thursday’s contest, with the Tigers winning 10 straight and the Warriors holding on to an 7-game streak.
