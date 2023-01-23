ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s Khalil Ahmad, director of high school recruiting, announces departure for Penn State

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football program is functioning as a revolving door this offseason. Another staffer has left the Orange: Khalil Ahmad, the director of high school recruiting. Ahmad announced his departure Friday via Twitter, and then shortly after shared he would be joining the staff at Penn State. He did not disclose what role he’ll be serving in.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has received NFL Combine invite

Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Williams is the first of Syracuse football’s eligible draftees to share he’s been invited to the 2023 NFL Combine. Williams posted a screenshot of the invitation email to his Instagram Story on Friday with the caption, “Thank you God.” The cornerback had declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 15, forgoing his remaining eligibility.
Syracuse.com

Arrests made in killing of 11-year-old girl (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 27)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 30. A chilly, snowy weekend. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: It was the friendly neighborhood at Mallards Landing in Manlius which first appealed to Kate and Ryan Michaels before they purchased the house at 9127 Whistling Swan Lane. Kate loves this sitting area between the kitchen and the family room. They added the wet bar and wine fridge. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
Syracuse.com

Family of murder victim Brexialee Torres-Ortiz: ‘Please don’t forget her name’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The family of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old killed while buying milk for her family, made one request for the community:. Pastor Maritza Perez spoke Thursday on behalf of Brexialee’s mom and dad at a news conference held at the Public Safety building to announce the arrest of two men who are accused of killing Brexialee on Jan. 16. Her parents stood a little behind the pastor as she spoke.
Syracuse.com

Stephanie Crockett named CEO of Syracuse’s Mower agency

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Stephanie Crockett has been named CEO of Mower, assuming the title from Eric Mower, who is moving into the position of executive chairman of the independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency he has led since 1968. Crockett, 49, a graduate of SUNY Geneseo, joined Syracuse-based Mower...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

