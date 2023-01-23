ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

UF provost Joe Glover to step down in July after 15 years of service

UF announced Friday morning that Joe Glover, the university provost since 2008, will step down from his position at the end of July. Ben Sasse, UF president-elect, will begin a national search for the next provost as he transitions into office in the coming weeks, according to a Friday press release.
Independent Florida Alligator

UF College of Pharmacy celebrates centennial year

UF’s College of Pharmacy can now officially boast 100 years of experience. As the oldest college in the UF Health Science Center and a top-five ranked pharmacy college in the U.S., the college held a centennial celebration Thursday to recognize its century-long stay at the university. Current students, faculty...
Independent Florida Alligator

The future of ideological diversity at UF

In the past few years, Gov. Ron DeSantis has sought to limit the influence of “liberal” perspectives in public education. This is clear with initiatives including a bill that allows students to record instructors for the explicit purpose of complaining about their lack of “ideological diversity” and the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits elementary school teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity.
