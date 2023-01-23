ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

January 26: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Connie Leyva, former California State Senator and the first Executive Director for KVCR radio, television, and FNX. Connie shares her journey into politics, from becoming the first female president of the California Labor Federation to her eight years as California State Senator, and now Executive Director at KVCR.
San Bernardino City Council Signs Off on Skatepark

On November 2nd, the San Bernardino City Council approved a $106,500 contract with New Line Skateparks. San Bernardino leaders have called on the San Diego based company, to design a whole new structure after the previous Eastside Skate Park was shut down due to excessive vandalism. CEO and president of...
Nurses stage strike in San Bernardino

On Thursday, a group of nurses at the Community Hospital of San Bernardino picketed outside the hospital for better working conditions. The San Bernardino nurses joined a larger day of action organized by the California Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses United. The nurses decided to picket after what...
1/26 KVCR Midday News: Bills for Statewide Ban of Homeless Encampments Near Schools, Close Encounter with Asteroid Tonight, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Illegal border crossings plunge among Cubans, Nicaraguans. Republican state lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban homeless encampments near schools, daycare centers, parks, and libraries across California. Two bills have been introduced to make...
Florida Power CEO implicated in scandals abruptly steps down

Florida Power & Light, one of the largest utilities in the country, abruptly announced the retirement of its chief executive after a tenure marked by strong financial returns, moves toward greener energy and multiple scandals. Under the leadership of Eric Silagy, 54, the company has been tied to allegations of...
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

