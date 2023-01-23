Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Regional Grocery Store Sprouts Announces New Store in Victorville, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenVictorville, CA
VVC hiring a head football coach and other high paying jobs around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia Days now accepting entries for fairy tale themed paradeThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000The HD PostBig Bear Lake, CA
Related
January 26: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Connie Leyva, former California State Senator and the first Executive Director for KVCR radio, television, and FNX. Connie shares her journey into politics, from becoming the first female president of the California Labor Federation to her eight years as California State Senator, and now Executive Director at KVCR.
San Bernardino City Council Signs Off on Skatepark
On November 2nd, the San Bernardino City Council approved a $106,500 contract with New Line Skateparks. San Bernardino leaders have called on the San Diego based company, to design a whole new structure after the previous Eastside Skate Park was shut down due to excessive vandalism. CEO and president of...
1/24 KVCR Midday News: 2023 Point-In-Time Homeless Count, IE Unemployment Dips, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Hundreds of volunteers will disperse from more than three dozen locations throughout Riverside County on Wednesday for the 2023 Point-In-Time homeless count. Legislators gathered at the state capitol to discuss next steps and to...
Nurses stage strike in San Bernardino
On Thursday, a group of nurses at the Community Hospital of San Bernardino picketed outside the hospital for better working conditions. The San Bernardino nurses joined a larger day of action organized by the California Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses United. The nurses decided to picket after what...
A house in Chino Hills receives first ever Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation
IBHS's wildfire ember generator testing at its South Carolina lab. OP Almaraz’s house is tucked in the rolling green fields of Chino Hills, a city in the Southwestern corner of San Bernardino County. The two story, tan stucco house is in the middle of a cul-de-sac in the Hillcrest neighborhood.
1/26 KVCR Midday News: Bills for Statewide Ban of Homeless Encampments Near Schools, Close Encounter with Asteroid Tonight, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Illegal border crossings plunge among Cubans, Nicaraguans. Republican state lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban homeless encampments near schools, daycare centers, parks, and libraries across California. Two bills have been introduced to make...
A robot was scheduled to argue in court, then came the jail threats
A British man who planned to have a "robot lawyer" help a defendant fight a traffic ticket has dropped the effort after receiving threats of possible prosecution and jail time. Joshua Browder, the CEO of the New York-based startup DoNotPay, created a way for people contesting traffic tickets to use...
25 people in Florida are charged with a scheme to get fake nursing diplomas
MIAMI — Federal authorities in Florida have charged 25 people with participating in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment. Recently unsealed federal grand jury indictments allege the defendants took part in a scam that sold more than...
Utah's solution to ski traffic snarl? Build the world's longest gondola
People come from all around the world to ski Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon and its bucket list resort Alta, a fixture in skiing lore since 1939. "Oh my gosh the terrain here is just absolutely massive," says Kate Rath. Rath and fellow skier Ali Scheifley are standing on Alta's razor...
Florida Power CEO implicated in scandals abruptly steps down
Florida Power & Light, one of the largest utilities in the country, abruptly announced the retirement of its chief executive after a tenure marked by strong financial returns, moves toward greener energy and multiple scandals. Under the leadership of Eric Silagy, 54, the company has been tied to allegations of...
Rep. Adam Schiff announces 2024 Senate run, teeing up a high-profile primary
California Congressman Adam Schiff announced his run for Senate, entering what could be the most crowded and high-profile primary race of the 2024 cycle. Schiff announced his run in a Twitter video Thursday. He joins Rep. Katie Porter, who announced her bid for the seat earlier this month. Reps. Ro Khanna and Barbara Lee may also be considering a run.
High schoolers threaten to sue DeSantis over ban of African American studies course
Three Florida high school students are poised to sue Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the state Education Department rejected a new Advanced Placement course covering African American studies. The news comes one day after the College Board announced it would revise the course. "By rejecting the African American history pilot...
Boeing faces a criminal charge of fraud related to deadly 737 Max crashes
Airplane maker Boeing will be arraigned in federal court in Texas Thursday on a criminal charge of conspiracy to commit fraud related to the crashes of two 737 Max commercial jets in Indonesia in 2018 and in Ethiopia in 2019 that killed a total of 346 people. U.S. District Court...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0