ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Temple PD: Multiple crashes along I-35, minor injuries reported

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple PD says it is investigating multiple crashes on Interstate 35 that were allegedly caused by a reckless driver. According to police, around 7 p.m. police responded to a report of a reckless driver headed south on Interstate 35. Police say the driver crashed into multiple...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Three dead following crash in Milam County, police say

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says three are dead after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 3:49 p.m. According to police, the car was traveling at fasts speeds, attempting to escape a Milam County deputy, when it left the roadway and crashed on a private property south of Country Road 337 on Highway 36/US 190.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Early morning shooting leaves building damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged. This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired. No injuries have been reported but a...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Diesel spill causing delays in Waco traffic

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A diesel spill in Waco is affecting the early Thursday afternoon commute. According to the Waco Fire Department, the accident occurred in the 4300 block of S. Interstate 35 – on the southbound side. Fire units and a hazmat team are on the scene.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Part of Trimmier Road closed for water main repair

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Department of Public Works has announced road closures in the area. The city says they are shutting down southbound lanes of Trimmier Road from Bellaire Drive to Central Texas Expressway. A full closure of the rest of Trimmier Road may occur as well, according to the city.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Building damaged in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Reckless driver blamed for collisions and lane closures on I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a series of collisions on I-35 blamed on a “reckless driver.”. At about 7 p.m. Thursday evening, police were asking drivers to stay away from Exit 304 on I-35 South. “A driver, who is now in police custody, was driving recklessly and hit multiple drivers on the interstate,” police said in a Facebook post.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Lane closures to cause delays in Bell County traffic

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Some lane closures will cause traffic delays in Bell County. The Texas Department of Transportation will perform various closures under Interstate 14, at the Indian Trail intersection. The closures will allow crews to perform work on the bridge rail. The closures will occur...
BELL COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified

BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Temple shooting suspect arrested, victim in critical condition

TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31 Street, police say. According to police, one man was shot and...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Deadly Shooting in Falls County

Falls County (FOX 44) — Falls County deputies shut down part of Highway 6 Thursday afternoon as they investigated a deadly shooting. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the investigation was south of Reagan. Deputies learned of a black GMC truck with the driver window shot...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Temple shooting victim dies from injuries, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, the victim in Wednesday morning's Temple shooting, 27-year old Michael Powell, has died from his injuries on Thursday, Jan. 26. The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31st Street, police say. According to police, Powell was shot...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy