Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Related
Temple PD: Multiple crashes along I-35, minor injuries reported
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple PD says it is investigating multiple crashes on Interstate 35 that were allegedly caused by a reckless driver. According to police, around 7 p.m. police responded to a report of a reckless driver headed south on Interstate 35. Police say the driver crashed into multiple...
CBS Austin
18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline crashes in E Williamson County
An 18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline was involved in a crash with a small vehicle in east Williamson County Thursday morning. At 10:53 a.m., the Round Rock Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Chandler Road. To minimize the environmental impact that the fuel...
Three dead following crash in Milam County, police say
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says three are dead after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 3:49 p.m. According to police, the car was traveling at fasts speeds, attempting to escape a Milam County deputy, when it left the roadway and crashed on a private property south of Country Road 337 on Highway 36/US 190.
KWTX
Early morning shooting leaves building damaged
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged. This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired. No injuries have been reported but a...
fox44news.com
Diesel spill causing delays in Waco traffic
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A diesel spill in Waco is affecting the early Thursday afternoon commute. According to the Waco Fire Department, the accident occurred in the 4300 block of S. Interstate 35 – on the southbound side. Fire units and a hazmat team are on the scene.
Part of Trimmier Road closed for water main repair
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Department of Public Works has announced road closures in the area. The city says they are shutting down southbound lanes of Trimmier Road from Bellaire Drive to Central Texas Expressway. A full closure of the rest of Trimmier Road may occur as well, according to the city.
Three identified in Thursday's police chase that ended in deadly crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of three people who died after a police chase ended in a fiery crash on Thursday afternoon. According to DPS, Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19, from Cameron was speeding south in a Dodge Challenger on US 190 about two miles north of Milano.
fox44news.com
Building damaged in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
South Austin home a ‘total loss’ in early morning fire
A south Austin home was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
KWTX
Reckless driver blamed for collisions and lane closures on I-35 in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a series of collisions on I-35 blamed on a “reckless driver.”. At about 7 p.m. Thursday evening, police were asking drivers to stay away from Exit 304 on I-35 South. “A driver, who is now in police custody, was driving recklessly and hit multiple drivers on the interstate,” police said in a Facebook post.
New speed limits for Round Rock drivers
Council members passed new limits for drivers in Old Settlers Park.
fox44news.com
Lane closures to cause delays in Bell County traffic
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Some lane closures will cause traffic delays in Bell County. The Texas Department of Transportation will perform various closures under Interstate 14, at the Indian Trail intersection. The closures will allow crews to perform work on the bridge rail. The closures will occur...
TxDOT to prepare Central Texas highways for possible freezing temperatures
WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will treat highways in the Waco district with a brine solution ahead of possible freezing temperatures beginning Monday, according to a TxDOT news release. The brine lowers the freezing point of moisture on the road to help prevent ice from forming.
‘It was pretty alarming seeing the broken glass’: Criminals targeting people on Butler Trail
Criminals are taking advantage of people along Lady Bird Lake, according to data from the Austin Police Department crime maps.
News Channel 25
Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified
BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
baylorlariat.com
‘Down but not out’: Tru Jamaica finds temporary home on campus after fire
“Tempting Texas tummies with a taste of Jamaica” — a fun tagline, a clever use of alliteration, but more than anything, an indication of the values that really make Tru Jamaica special. From the very beginning, it was just as much about the community as it was about...
Temple shooting suspect arrested, victim in critical condition
TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, 30-year-old Donovan Alsum has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31 Street, police say. According to police, one man was shot and...
fox44news.com
Deadly Shooting in Falls County
Falls County (FOX 44) — Falls County deputies shut down part of Highway 6 Thursday afternoon as they investigated a deadly shooting. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the investigation was south of Reagan. Deputies learned of a black GMC truck with the driver window shot...
Temple shooting victim dies from injuries, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — According to Temple PD, the victim in Wednesday morning's Temple shooting, 27-year old Michael Powell, has died from his injuries on Thursday, Jan. 26. The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of South 31st Street, police say. According to police, Powell was shot...
KCEN
Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0