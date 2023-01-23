ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glyndon, MN

valleynewslive.com

Car crashes into Home Depot, drives off

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Fargo. Police say around 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 they were called to the Home Depot in the 1700 block of 47th Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle hitting the building.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo crews rush to garage fire on southside of town

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are investigating a house fire on the southside of Fargo. It started around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 in the 1400 block of 4th Ave. S. Fire officials say smoke and flames were spotted coming from the garage when they arrived.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Cause of September Apartment Building Fire in Fargo Released

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The official cause of a September fire that damaged an apartment building in south Fargo was improperly discarded smoking materials. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the wind was a significant factor in the September 25 fire at The West Wind Apartments. The significance of the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Commercial dishwasher starts small fire in MSUM dining hall

MOORHEAD, Minn (Valley News Live) - Kise Dining Hall was evacuated Wednesday morning after a commercial dishwasher started a small fire. The university sent an email to students and staff notifying them of the incident. They say the fire started around 9:15 a.m. The dining hall was closed down for about two hours. The email states some dining services will be limited.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents and former staffers are speaking out tonight on a Fargo daycare that’s already found itself in hot water recently. This comes after a VNL investigation last week on Creative Strides on 12th Ave. S., as documents show state officials wrote four correction orders on the facility in just three months which found insufficient ratios and alleged child abuse by a staffer.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Harwood parents frustrated over canceled bus routes

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Harwood are frustrated because their school bus routes have been canceled next week. West Fargo Public Schools confirmed through a text message that Routes 21,52,55, and 56 will all be canceled the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2023. We reached...
HARWOOD, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Name of pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes is released

(Becker County, MN)--Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes on Monday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Goroski, 41, was struck and killed by by an eastbound train, west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. The Ramsey County...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

Concerned Citizens Protest Tree Removal on Lake Country Scenic Byway

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s recently initiated Highway 34 resurfacing project has been the source of controversy among many citizens surrounding the Detroit Lakes area, as the project would see the removal of several trees surrounding the Lake Country Scenic Byway. As a way of protest, several community members and conservation groups gathered last night to voice their concerns.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man dead after snowmobile crash

Power 96

Snowmobiler Killed in Rural Minnesota Rollover Crash

kvrr.com

Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested

FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
CASS COUNTY, ND
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation

BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
BEMIDJI, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes

valleynewslive.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to the Red River Valley Fair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair made another concert announcement; rock and roll powerhouse Lynyrd Skynyrd will play the grandstands on Saturday, July 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. and special presale opportunities will be announced next week. The fair...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN

valleynewslive.com

Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
FARGO, ND

