valleynewslive.com
Car crashes into Home Depot, drives off
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Fargo. Police say around 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 they were called to the Home Depot in the 1700 block of 47th Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle hitting the building.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo crews rush to garage fire on southside of town
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are investigating a house fire on the southside of Fargo. It started around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 in the 1400 block of 4th Ave. S. Fire officials say smoke and flames were spotted coming from the garage when they arrived.
kvrr.com
Cause of September Apartment Building Fire in Fargo Released
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The official cause of a September fire that damaged an apartment building in south Fargo was improperly discarded smoking materials. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the wind was a significant factor in the September 25 fire at The West Wind Apartments. The significance of the...
valleynewslive.com
$5,000 reward for tips related to firework theft from Richland Co. explosives bunker
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Offices is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips related to the theft of several display fireworks from a Richland County explosives bunker. Matrix Fireworks, out...
valleynewslive.com
Commercial dishwasher starts small fire in MSUM dining hall
MOORHEAD, Minn (Valley News Live) - Kise Dining Hall was evacuated Wednesday morning after a commercial dishwasher started a small fire. The university sent an email to students and staff notifying them of the incident. They say the fire started around 9:15 a.m. The dining hall was closed down for about two hours. The email states some dining services will be limited.
valleynewslive.com
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents and former staffers are speaking out tonight on a Fargo daycare that’s already found itself in hot water recently. This comes after a VNL investigation last week on Creative Strides on 12th Ave. S., as documents show state officials wrote four correction orders on the facility in just three months which found insufficient ratios and alleged child abuse by a staffer.
valleynewslive.com
Harwood parents frustrated over canceled bus routes
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Harwood are frustrated because their school bus routes have been canceled next week. West Fargo Public Schools confirmed through a text message that Routes 21,52,55, and 56 will all be canceled the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2023. We reached...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
voiceofalexandria.com
Name of pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes is released
(Becker County, MN)--Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes on Monday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Goroski, 41, was struck and killed by by an eastbound train, west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. The Ramsey County...
lptv.org
Concerned Citizens Protest Tree Removal on Lake Country Scenic Byway
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s recently initiated Highway 34 resurfacing project has been the source of controversy among many citizens surrounding the Detroit Lakes area, as the project would see the removal of several trees surrounding the Lake Country Scenic Byway. As a way of protest, several community members and conservation groups gathered last night to voice their concerns.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man dead after snowmobile crash
ERIE TOWNSHIP, M.N.(Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Erie Township Sunday, authorities say. Becker County Deputies were called to the intersection of County Hwy 32 and South Cotton Lake Rd. They say the caller reported that 34-year-old Scott Darrel Fossum rolled his snowmobile into the ditch, and that he was not breathing or wearing a helmet.
Snowmobiler Killed in Rural Minnesota Rollover Crash
kvrr.com
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested
FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
lakesarearadio.net
valleynewslive.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to the Red River Valley Fair
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair made another concert announcement; rock and roll powerhouse Lynyrd Skynyrd will play the grandstands on Saturday, July 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. and special presale opportunities will be announced next week. The fair...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
valleynewslive.com
Man charged in fatal Wahpeton shooting was at casino with victim prior, court docs allege
WAHPETON N.D. (Valley News Live) - Exactly one week after a man was gunned down and killed in his car, official charges have been filed against the man police say pulled the trigger 15 times. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger is charged with intentional murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald,...
