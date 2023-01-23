ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

vincennespbs.org

Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death

26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to a car fire that happened back in June of 2022. According to an affidavit, emergency crews were called to the Dollar General on South Boeke Road for a vehicle fire on June 15. Police say when they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Headlight Violation Leads To Arrest

A Pike County Man was stopped on I-69 by an Indiana State Trooper for a headlight violation Wednesday night. The driver was identified as 42 year old Michael Doades. Due to suspicious activity and Doades showing signs of impairment a K-9 unit was asked to assist. During a search a...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Laymance Arrested On Hamilton County Warrant

An Enfield man is being held in the White County Jail after he was served a warrant at the White County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. 38 year old Jason Laymance was at the Sheriff’s Office to update his sex offender registration information when he was taken into custody on a Hamilton County Warrant for Failure to Appear for Aggravated Fleeing. Officer George Spencer served the warrant and explained to Laymance that the bail listed on the warrant was $2,000 plus a $75 Failure to Appear fee as well as a $20 booking fee. Laymance is being held pending posting of the required bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

ISP: Man found with meth during traffic stop in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing several drug charges after state troopers say they pulled him over on Wednesday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell on Interstate 69 near the 46 mile-marker for a headlight violation. State troopers say the passenger in the car, later identified as 31-year-old Haley Alexander of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday. [Related: Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts]. Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for AggravatedBattery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen […]
VINCENNES, IN
wsonradio.com

Pedestrian struck by car; driver arrested on traffic charges

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the Ellis Park parking lot late Tuesday night. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a driver identified as Crystal Edmonds, 45, of Henderson was pulling out of a parking space and did not see John Greene, 79, of Evansville, as he was walking by the parking space at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Two vehicles stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet dealership

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - At least two vehicles have been stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet in Princeton. Princeton Police officials tell us that most recently grey 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie was stolen early Sunday morning. They say shattered glass was left where the vehicle was parked, leading investigators to believe...
PRINCETON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department, a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft. Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had earned the funds through donations.  On […]
BRAZIL, IN
waovam.com

Three New VPD Officers Sworn In

Three new officers have been sworn into positions at the Vincennes Police Department yesterday at the Vincennes Board of Works session. The new officers include Carder Creeden, Jacqueline Wood, and Jeremiah Risley. All three were sworn in by Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum. With the three new additions, the Department is...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway. It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit. Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

House catches fire on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in 2800 block of Hillcrest Terrace. That’s on the west side near Reitz. Dispatchers say the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and there is heavy damage. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN

