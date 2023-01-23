Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
14news.com
Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to a car fire that happened back in June of 2022. According to an affidavit, emergency crews were called to the Dollar General on South Boeke Road for a vehicle fire on June 15. Police say when they...
104.1 WIKY
Headlight Violation Leads To Arrest
A Pike County Man was stopped on I-69 by an Indiana State Trooper for a headlight violation Wednesday night. The driver was identified as 42 year old Michael Doades. Due to suspicious activity and Doades showing signs of impairment a K-9 unit was asked to assist. During a search a...
14news.com
Affidavit: EPD responds to crash, arrests man for driving under influence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Diamond Avenue and North Kentucky Avenue. They say that happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. Police say while they were speaking with one of the involved drivers, Timothy Lynch, they smelled...
14news.com
Deputies: Car drives into ditch after hitting another vehicle in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash with injuries in Evansville on Thursday night. Deputies told 14 News that one car was heading southbound on University Parkway before turning onto Hogue Road and hitting into another vehicle driving northbound. The first car then ended up in a ditch.
wrul.com
Laymance Arrested On Hamilton County Warrant
An Enfield man is being held in the White County Jail after he was served a warrant at the White County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. 38 year old Jason Laymance was at the Sheriff’s Office to update his sex offender registration information when he was taken into custody on a Hamilton County Warrant for Failure to Appear for Aggravated Fleeing. Officer George Spencer served the warrant and explained to Laymance that the bail listed on the warrant was $2,000 plus a $75 Failure to Appear fee as well as a $20 booking fee. Laymance is being held pending posting of the required bond.
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
14news.com
ISP: Man found with meth during traffic stop in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing several drug charges after state troopers say they pulled him over on Wednesday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell on Interstate 69 near the 46 mile-marker for a headlight violation. State troopers say the passenger in the car, later identified as 31-year-old Haley Alexander of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County.
14news.com
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Dollar General employees are facing charges for theft after lowering prices on store items. According to an affidavit, police responded to Dollar General on Lincoln Avenue for a theft report on Thursday. Police say they were told 23-year-old Amber Smith and 19-year-old Katelyn Wells had...
104.1 WIKY
Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter
Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
14news.com
Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday. [Related: Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts]. Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.
VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for AggravatedBattery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen […]
wsonradio.com
Pedestrian struck by car; driver arrested on traffic charges
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the Ellis Park parking lot late Tuesday night. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a driver identified as Crystal Edmonds, 45, of Henderson was pulling out of a parking space and did not see John Greene, 79, of Evansville, as he was walking by the parking space at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.
14news.com
Two vehicles stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet dealership
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - At least two vehicles have been stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet in Princeton. Princeton Police officials tell us that most recently grey 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie was stolen early Sunday morning. They say shattered glass was left where the vehicle was parked, leading investigators to believe...
Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department, a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft. Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had earned the funds through donations. On […]
waovam.com
Three New VPD Officers Sworn In
Three new officers have been sworn into positions at the Vincennes Police Department yesterday at the Vincennes Board of Works session. The new officers include Carder Creeden, Jacqueline Wood, and Jeremiah Risley. All three were sworn in by Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum. With the three new additions, the Department is...
14news.com
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway. It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit. Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down...
14news.com
House catches fire on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in 2800 block of Hillcrest Terrace. That’s on the west side near Reitz. Dispatchers say the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and there is heavy damage. They...
wamwamfm.com
14news.com
High school student arrested after bringing knife to school, police reports show
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A student at Harrison High School was arrested after they were found to be in possession of a knife. According to police reports, the schools assistant principal was notified that the student had the knife on school property. That happened on Monday around 2 p.m. Reports...
