Washington State

Golf.com

LIV Golf finalizes 2023 schedule, including 9 new sites and 3 Trump courses

Less than one week after LIV Golf announced its partnership with CW to broadcast its events, we now know where all of those tournaments will take place. The Saudi-backed league has finalized its 14-event schedule, up from the eight it played last year in its inaugural season. The new schedule...
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course

Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in a change after former President Donald Trump hosted the event in Miami in 2022. But news broke earlier this week that the championship will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. According to ESPN, “The LIV Golf League’s Read more... The post LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf Digest

Another LIV Golf executive shakeup gives Greg Norman bigger role at Saudi circuit

Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director and Golf Saudi CEO, is no longer in an administrative role with the breakaway circuit, Golf Digest has confirmed. Sports Illustrated was the first to break the story. Al Sorour, who serves as an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and is...
Golf Digest

The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks

SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
SAN DIEGO, CA
InsideHook

PGA vs. LIV: Rory McIlroy Questions Greg Norman After Snubbing Patrick Reed

In what has become somewhat of a daily occurrence, members of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are seeing red when they get together on the green. The latest dust-up, if you want to call it that, occurred at the Dubai Desert Classic when LIV golfer Patrick Reed approached PGA defender Rory McIlroy on the range to say hello and perhaps clarify why he is involved with multiple lawsuits targeting the Northern Irishman’s golf circuit of choice. McIlroy, who was crouching while working with his coach Michael Bannon and his caddie Harry Diamond at the time, didn’t give Reed the time of day. Reed, bummed about not getting a handshake or fist bump, walked away and then stopped to throw a golf tee in McIlroy’s general direction.
Golf Channel

Need to know: PGA Show welcomes many big names back this year

After being called the “Incredible Shrinking PGA Merchandise Show” by one media outlet last year, show organizers have bucked that narrative as they prepare for this week’s 70th edition of the annual global golf industry meetup at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Last year’s...
ORLANDO, FL

