Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: January 25, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution. - USDA rolls out revenue-based disaster, pandemic assistance programs.
NebraskaTV
Former GIPS superintendent Grover takes job in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Dr. Tawana Grover has been named superintendent of schools at a large Iowa district as the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced the former Grand Island school leader will take over there effective July 1 according to NTV's sister station Iowa News Now. “The Board...
NebraskaTV
State Senator relays experience filing public records request with DHHS
LINCOLN, Neb. — Before the State of the State address by Gov. Jim Pillen, a state senator revealed that she experienced something many Nebraska journalists do when she filed a public records request. Senator Machaela Cavanaugh, a member of the Health and Human Services Committee, said DHHS sent her...
NebraskaTV
Health experts discuss the new COVID-19 variant, XBB 1.5
OMAHA, NEB. — A new highly contagious COVID-19 variant dubbed XBB 1.5 has doubled its presence here in the midwest. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Jan.14, variant XBB 1.5 makes up 6% of cases with variant BQ 1.1 being the dominant one in the state making up 28% of cases.
NebraskaTV
The True Price of Addiction: How drugs are impacting Nebraska families
KEARNEY, Neb — The price of addiction is more than just dealing with money. What happens to a family when parents prioritize pills over their children?. Court Appointed Special Advocates are volunteers who advocate for children who have been abused or neglected. They said the reason a large number of kids who have to be taken away from their homes is because of drug use.
NebraskaTV
Texas teen charged with murdering mother before being caught in Nebraska back in Texas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Texas man charged with killing his mother and driving to Nebraska with her body in the trunk of his car is now back in Houston. According to Harris County, Texas jail records, Tyler Roenz, 18, was booked on Wednesday on charges of murder, evidence tampering, sexual assault, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
NebraskaTV
Georgia governor declares state of emergency following violent weekend protests in Atlanta
WASHINGTON (TND) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency Thursday authorizing the use of up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard for a 15-day period after protests in downtown Atlanta turned violent over the weekend. The governor's office wrote that demonstrations following the police...
Comments / 0