Read full article on original website
Ernest Jones
3d ago
bs into it happen too anyone's in the office 🏬 so it's OK too just break into a house with family having dinner both parents are legit too carry is this government/mayor saying don't shoot too protect are family
Reply(1)
2
Related
Connecticut senators proposing bill to ban sale, manufacture of assault weapons nationwide
(WTNH) – While lawmakers in Connecticut are considering a new batch of gun laws proposed by Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut’s U.S. Senators introduced a bill that would ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons nationwide. Assault weapons were banned in Connecticut a decade ago shortly after Sandy Hook. On Friday, Senators Chris Murphy and […]
branfordseven.com
Lamont Proposes New Gun Laws, Closing Loopholes
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford to announce the second of three sets of proposals he will introduce during the 2023 legislative session that are focused on augmenting Connecticut’s efforts to eliminate gun violence. This particular set is concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings, and it includes:
Gov. Lamont: Close 'loopholes' in assault weapons ban
Thursday’s announcement is Lamont’s second major gun control proposal this week.
Eyewitness News
Gov. unveils second set of gun violence legislative proposals
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor announced a second set of gun violence proposals on Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford. Lamont’s office said this particular set will be concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings:. Closing loopholes in the state’s...
Journal Inquirer
CT lawmakers unite behind State Police raises, not accountability law
Bipartisan support for a Connecticut State Police contract aimed at improving recruiting did not hide a partisan divide Wednesday over the degree to which a police accountability law passed in 2020 contributes to the struggles in filling trooper trainee classes. Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly opposed a State Police raise four...
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation
Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
Connecticut lawmakers approve contract for state police; bonus and raise included
The General Assembly Wednesday approved an average 2.5% pay hike and a $3,500 bonus.
cbia.com
What Counts as Wilful Misconduct Under Connecticut Law?
The following article first appeared on Pullman & Comley’s Labor and Employment Law blog. It is reposted here with permission. As we turn the page to 2023 it’s as good a time as ever to review one of the most important concepts in unemployment compensation—wilful misconduct. From...
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CT tax cuts are likely, but fierce debate expected over who benefits
When it comes to taxes, the question state officials are trying to answer this year isn’t whether to cut them. For Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly, the larger issues are how deep to cut — and who should benefit. Even as the national economy flirts with...
Connecticut leaders react to LEGO's decision to move headquarters
(The Center Square) — Connecticut leaders are lamenting LEGO Group's decision to move its corporate headquarters to neighboring Massachusetts, but argue the state will bounce back. The company announced it will be relocating from its office in Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026, as part of a strategy to "support the business's long-term growth ambitions." The office, which opened in 1975, has roughly 740 employees, who will be given the option to work at the new Boston office. ...
Studies Say Connecticut is Good for Aging But Bad for Retirement, What to Do?
If you follow the bouncing ball, you'll find yourself at the intersection of "What to Do Street" and "I Don't Know Avenue." I've been writing about the State of Connecticut for about 10 years and I've learned a lot in that time. I've learned its a complex place to live, that has startling highs and lows. When we're good at something in the Nutmeg State, we're right at the top, when we're not good, we're usually the worst.
News 12
Proposed Connecticut bill could eliminate 30-minute mandatory lunch for teachers
A bill has been proposed to eliminate mandated 30-minute lunch periods for teachers. The legislator behind it argues those mandated lunch periods take away from classroom time for students. POLL: Do you agree with the proposal to eliminate mandated 30-minute lunch periods for teachers?. The mandate for 30-minute uninterrupted responsibility-free...
ctexaminer.com
Rule Exempting State’s Attorneys From Oversight Lacks Sense and Legal Basis
As it stands right now, no attorney employed by the State of Connecticut will ever lose their license to practice law for misconduct committed on the job. To quote the Statewide Grievance Committee’s own posted rules:. This office accepts grievance complaints against individual attorneys. We do not accept grievance...
Eyewitness News
Hundreds of thousands of borrowers in CT would have been eligible for student loan forgiveness plan
(WFSB) - Borrowers in Connecticut who would have been eligible for the one-time student debt relief plan numbered in the hundreds of thousands. Channel 3 was able to learn from The White House that the exact number was 321,000. They were part of the Biden Administration’s plan to offer up...
darientimes.com
Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT
A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
Eyewitness News
Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times. They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday. Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022. The shooting left the son...
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers
(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
Comments / 4