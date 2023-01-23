ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 4

Ernest Jones
3d ago

bs into it happen too anyone's in the office 🏬 so it's OK too just break into a house with family having dinner both parents are legit too carry is this government/mayor saying don't shoot too protect are family

Reply(1)
2
Related
branfordseven.com

Lamont Proposes New Gun Laws, Closing Loopholes

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford to announce the second of three sets of proposals he will introduce during the 2023 legislative session that are focused on augmenting Connecticut’s efforts to eliminate gun violence. This particular set is concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings, and it includes:
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gov. unveils second set of gun violence legislative proposals

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor announced a second set of gun violence proposals on Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford. Lamont’s office said this particular set will be concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings:. Closing loopholes in the state’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT lawmakers unite behind State Police raises, not accountability law

Bipartisan support for a Connecticut State Police contract aimed at improving recruiting did not hide a partisan divide Wednesday over the degree to which a police accountability law passed in 2020 contributes to the struggles in filling trooper trainee classes. Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly opposed a State Police raise four...
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation

Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
GREENWICH, CT
cbia.com

What Counts as Wilful Misconduct Under Connecticut Law?

The following article first appeared on Pullman & Comley’s Labor and Employment Law blog. It is reposted here with permission. As we turn the page to 2023 it’s as good a time as ever to review one of the most important concepts in unemployment compensation—wilful misconduct. From...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut leaders react to LEGO's decision to move headquarters

(The Center Square) — Connecticut leaders are lamenting LEGO Group's decision to move its corporate headquarters to neighboring Massachusetts, but argue the state will bounce back. The company announced it will be relocating from its office in Enfield to Boston by the end of 2026, as part of a strategy to "support the business's long-term growth ambitions." The office, which opened in 1975, has roughly 740 employees, who will be given the option to work at the new Boston office. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Studies Say Connecticut is Good for Aging But Bad for Retirement, What to Do?

If you follow the bouncing ball, you'll find yourself at the intersection of "What to Do Street" and "I Don't Know Avenue." I've been writing about the State of Connecticut for about 10 years and I've learned a lot in that time. I've learned its a complex place to live, that has startling highs and lows. When we're good at something in the Nutmeg State, we're right at the top, when we're not good, we're usually the worst.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT

A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times. They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday. Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022. The shooting left the son...
HARTFORD, CT
The Center Square

Connecticut to provide ‘hero’ pay to essential workers

(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other front line businesses during the pandemic will be receiving $1,000 checks from the state government. The state Comptroller's Office said it will begin distributing “hero” payments next month to more than 155,000 “essential” workers in the health care, public safety, education and food service industries who stayed on the job over the past two years. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy