Temple, TX

Kiss 103.1 FM

What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?

February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Waco High senior sinks last-second shot for the win

KILLEEN, Texas — The game was coming down to the wire Wednesday night at Killeen High School. The visiting Waco High School girl’s basketball team had kept it close all night, somewhat of a surprise considering Killeen is a powerhouse this season. Anything can happen at the end...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple opens new combo Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins restaurant

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are segments on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. Temple residents can now run on Dunkin' and have dessert later as a combo Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins restaurant comes to town. The new 2,300-square-foot restaurant will...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Ready To Network And Mix It Up?

Killeen, Texas you know I’m all about networking and making sure that the city comes together. The Space Create Studios is having a Central Texas creative network mixer and to be honest if you’re not going to be there on February 11 you are going to miss out on an opportunity. Toni Ringold the owner and operator of Space Create Studios is by far one of the most talented, loving, and determined person that I’ve ever met in my life.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Major water line break in Temple

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Temple reports a major water line break which could result in no water being available to some customers. Shortly before noon, utility crews were working to repair a water line in the area of Pecan valley Drive and Briarcliff Road. A twelve-inch main failed around 10 a.m.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Building damaged in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KWTX

Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
TEMPLE, TX
wbap.com

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

5 Heinous Valentine’s Day Murders and Missing People in Texas

"Love is a Many Splendored Thing" according to the song and movie, but it is also the time that people get murdered or go missing too, so be aware this Valentine's Day. This double homicide has still never been solved 33 years later. Co-Owner James Monta Tolen, 52, and secretary Karey Irene Bowdoin, 33, were found dead inside City Software in Waco on Valentine's Day 1989. Between the bodies, investigators found two .22-caliber long rifle shell casings and both died from a single close-range gunshot wound to the head. The case is still open.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

City of Copperas Cove hosting job fair

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? Copperas Cove is the place to be this Saturday!. The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department have announced an in-house Job Fair. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, located at 501 S. Main Street.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
