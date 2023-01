A 33-year-old North Pole man is accused of pulling out a semi-automatic pistol and emptying two magazines on two men after they ordered him to turn over his pills and cigarettes. Daniel Serkov also reportedly shot their dog. The victims are 44-year-old Andrey Dorozhin and 35-year-old Dmitriy Sergiyenko, both of...

DELTA JUNCTION, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO