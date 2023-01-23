ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wchstv.com

Investigators rule cause of Regal apartments fire undetermined

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fire investigators have ruled the cause of a fire that destroyed the Regal apartments building on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston as undetermined. A fire ripped through the building on Wednesday, leaving 35 families homeless. The building was razed after an estimated 75 firefighters fought the blaze for hours.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Some renters concerned about safety after Regal apartment fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday's Regal apartment fire on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston is believed to have started in the attic of the building. Some renters of other buildings operated by Patriot Services Group said they are concerned about returning home, citing past maintenance concerns. "That's my apartment, you...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in investigation that led to Ohio drug bust

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Four people were arrested during an investigation that led to a drug bust in Scioto County. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrived at a home on Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff David […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
ELKVIEW, WV
wchstv.com

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers report emergency crews responded to the scene of a fully-involved house fire Friday afternoon. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road. It is not believed anyone was at home at the time of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Woman pleads not guilty to murder charge in 2021 Huntington shooting

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and several other charges in Cabell County after court records said she was accused of gunning down a man she believed had stolen her marijuana. Autumn Faith Hammond, 23, of Southfield, Mich., pleaded not guilty...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Investigation underway after alleged online threat to Sissonville students

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating material that apparently surfaced on Snapchat about danger or potential violence to students who attend Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School. A deputy was contacted by a parent whose son attends Sissonville High...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Apartment fire leads to death of Huntington woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington woman has died following a fire inside her apartment. Patricia Preston, 55, was found by a family member in the apartment Sunday around 8 p.m. Huntington Police and Fire departments both responded to the apartment located in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Investigative report: Renters share complaints in aftermath of Regal fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Even as the Regal apartment building was burning on Wednesday, Eyewitness News was contacted by Charleston residents living in other apartments owned by Patriot Services Group. Renters shared complaints about a lack of communication with management, major water problems and unreliable fire alarms. Patriot Services...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Woman found dead at Huntington structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was found dead Sunday night at the scene of a structure fire in Huntington. Crews were answering a fire alarm at 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Avenue when they found the woman, a city spokesperson said. Huntington police and the...
HUNTINGTON, WV

