W.Va. State Police say search warrant being served at Logan coffee shop
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said they were at the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan serving a search warrant. Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling told Eyewitness News “there are multiple ongoing investigations into the things posted on social media over the weekend." This...
Investigators rule cause of Regal apartments fire undetermined
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fire investigators have ruled the cause of a fire that destroyed the Regal apartments building on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston as undetermined. A fire ripped through the building on Wednesday, leaving 35 families homeless. The building was razed after an estimated 75 firefighters fought the blaze for hours.
Records: Man accused of DUI, crashing into six parked vehicles with his son in the car
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An eastern Kentucky man is accused of driving a vehicle under the influence and crashing into six parked vehicles in Huntington with his young child with him, court records said. Jesse Taylor Conley, 34, of Catlettsburg is charged with multiple counts of driving under the...
Some renters concerned about safety after Regal apartment fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday's Regal apartment fire on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston is believed to have started in the attic of the building. Some renters of other buildings operated by Patriot Services Group said they are concerned about returning home, citing past maintenance concerns. "That's my apartment, you...
4 arrested in investigation that led to Ohio drug bust
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Four people were arrested during an investigation that led to a drug bust in Scioto County. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrived at a home on Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff David […]
Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
Kanawha Prosecutor's Office: Charleston officer who shot man acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said it believes a Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man who struck him in the head with a piece of rebar acted in self-defense and no criminal charges will be filed. Police said previously that William...
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers report emergency crews responded to the scene of a fully-involved house fire Friday afternoon. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road. It is not believed anyone was at home at the time of...
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Woman pleads not guilty to murder charge in 2021 Huntington shooting
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and several other charges in Cabell County after court records said she was accused of gunning down a man she believed had stolen her marijuana. Autumn Faith Hammond, 23, of Southfield, Mich., pleaded not guilty...
Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
Officials: Coal Grove officer fired after video shows him with alcohol on village property
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WCHS) — An officer with the Coal Grove, Ohio, Police Department has been fired after village officials said they determined a video showed him with alcohol and at least five other people in the same building the police department is located. Patrolman Landon Hutchinson’s employment was...
Investigation underway after alleged online threat to Sissonville students
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating material that apparently surfaced on Snapchat about danger or potential violence to students who attend Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School. A deputy was contacted by a parent whose son attends Sissonville High...
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
Apartment fire leads to death of Huntington woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington woman has died following a fire inside her apartment. Patricia Preston, 55, was found by a family member in the apartment Sunday around 8 p.m. Huntington Police and Fire departments both responded to the apartment located in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The...
Investigative report: Renters share complaints in aftermath of Regal fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Even as the Regal apartment building was burning on Wednesday, Eyewitness News was contacted by Charleston residents living in other apartments owned by Patriot Services Group. Renters shared complaints about a lack of communication with management, major water problems and unreliable fire alarms. Patriot Services...
Wanted man slams into deputy cruiser during West Virginia high-speed chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming and side-swiping a deputy cruiser with his truck during a high-speed chase through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area of Wayne County, West Virginia. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspect, identified as Shawn […]
