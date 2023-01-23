HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.

