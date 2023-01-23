ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

wosu.org

A look at affordable housing in central Ohio

During this hour, we're discussing a round-up of news impacting affordable housing in central Ohio including House Bill 45, the purchase of Copperleaf Apartments by the Columbus Housing Enterprise, and Worthington’s affordable housing bond. Some developers worry Ohio House Bill 45 could raise new barriers to affordable housing projects...
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nationwide Children’s employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine claims religious discrimination in lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has claimed that it discriminated against her by firing her for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Tina Moore, a surgical scheduler at the hospital for more than two decades, alleges she was fired after being denied a religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. In a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

White knuckles: Methadone access complicated by winter storms

It was below freezing when Billy stepped outside of his home in Newark, Ohio. He tried to start his girlfriend’s car, but it wouldn’t start. He tried again. Nothing. Somehow, though, they both needed to get from Newark to a methadone clinic in Columbus. Normally it’s a 45-minute drive, but with the snow, the wind and the roads, it was hard to tell how long it would take.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27

This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
COLUMBUS, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM

OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old

A previous story on the March Jr. and Dawson can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A couple suspected in the death of an 8-month-old was charged Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.   A grand jury indicted Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March Jr. on charges of involuntary manslaughter and […]
COLUMBUS, OH

