3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State puts winning ways on the line in rivalry showdown at No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Out with the old, in with the new: USG looking to update BuckeyeLinkThe LanternColumbus, OH
wosu.org
A look at affordable housing in central Ohio
During this hour, we're discussing a round-up of news impacting affordable housing in central Ohio including House Bill 45, the purchase of Copperleaf Apartments by the Columbus Housing Enterprise, and Worthington’s affordable housing bond. Some developers worry Ohio House Bill 45 could raise new barriers to affordable housing projects...
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
Former Nationwide Children’s employee sues hospital for discrimination
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital is being sued by a former employee who said she was discriminated against because of her religious beliefs. Tina Moore gave 10TV her picture and, on the phone, identified herself as a 27-year employee of the hospital and a devout Christian. The...
WSYX ABC6
Problems pile up at Galloway Village as owners haven't paid flooring company for work
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Frustrations boil for business owner Gary McCreary who tells WSYX he was stiffed on payments from owners at Galloway Village Apartments after his team did flooring for the complex. The apartment complex in Prairie Township has been the subject of complaints by many neighbors. McCreary...
Nationwide Children’s employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine claims religious discrimination in lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has claimed that it discriminated against her by firing her for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Tina Moore, a surgical scheduler at the hospital for more than two decades, alleges she was fired after being denied a religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. In a […]
wosu.org
Former Chillicothe VA employee charged in nearly $1 million federal healthcare fraud case
A former employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Chillicothe is facing federal healthcare fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Melissa Radune is accused of making fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned on one count of health care fraud...
Latitude Five25 residents upset following meeting with city leaders
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been a month since residents of Latitude Five25 were displaced after some pipes burst causing electrical issues. On Wednesday night, 90 residents met in front of city and county leaders searching for answers as to what’s next. For the last few weeks, they’ve...
White knuckles: Methadone access complicated by winter storms
It was below freezing when Billy stepped outside of his home in Newark, Ohio. He tried to start his girlfriend’s car, but it wouldn’t start. He tried again. Nothing. Somehow, though, they both needed to get from Newark to a methadone clinic in Columbus. Normally it’s a 45-minute drive, but with the snow, the wind and the roads, it was hard to tell how long it would take.
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
Ohio contractor allowed employees to work with damaged equipment after worker died
MONROEVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio company was hit with multiple citations after a 33-year-old Columbus man died on the job due to faulty equipment on July 26, 2022, according to OSHA investigators. The same day of the fatality, Underground Utilities Inc. of Monroeville is accused of exposing crews to trenching hazards at a Sandusky […]
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
Upper Arlington apartments for rent
Browse one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with exclusive amenities available for rent in Upper Arlington.
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
cwcolumbus.com
BBQ owner still missing stolen smoker he used to feed homeless, veterans in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus business owner who grilled and passed out food to people in need is now in need himself after thieves stole a custom-made BBQ smoker. "We go to the westside, we go to the northside, high street, everywhere because you have to give back," said Ezekiel Roulette, owner of Roulette's family BBQ.
Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
25 Things You Should Know About Columbus, Ohio
The capital of the Buckeye State blends its quirky personality with an impressive political pedigree.
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old
A previous story on the March Jr. and Dawson can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A couple suspected in the death of an 8-month-old was charged Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. A grand jury indicted Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March Jr. on charges of involuntary manslaughter and […]
