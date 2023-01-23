ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Muscala coming off the bench for Thunder on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Muscala will return to the bench on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Muscala to play 12.1 minutes against Atlanta. Muscala's Wednesday projection includes 6.0...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Romeo Langford (adductor) ruled out on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (adductor) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Langford will sit out on Wednesday after the 23-year old was ruled out with adductor tightness. Expect Malaki Branham to play an increased role versus a Los Angeles' team ranked 21st in defensive rating.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle) ruled out Saturday for Dallas

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Doncic is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which he suffered Thursday night - causing him to leave the game early and not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Saturday's contest. Expect Reggie Bullock to step into the starting five on the wing in Doncic's absence.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan (illness) ruled out for Spurs on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Sochan is dealing with a non-COVID illness, and he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Expect Isaiah Roby and Doug McDermott to see more work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Lonnie Walker (knee) questionable on Wednesday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Walker has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's clash with the Spurs. He has a chance to be active for the first time since December 28th. Walker is averaging 14.7 points, 2.3...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Marcus Morris (rib) questionable for Clippers on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Morris' availability is currently in the air after the veteran was forced to leave on Tuesday with a rib injury. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating, expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes if Morris is out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (illness) unavailable Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) is out Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiggins has been downgraded after being a late addition to the injury report as questionable. Jonathan Kuminga or Kevon Looney will likely replace Wiggins in the starting lineup, but they should both play extended minutes. Per...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (hip) questionable on Saturday for Denver

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray is dealing with a left hip sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Philadelphia. Murray's Saturday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) questionable for Jazz on Saturday

Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Olynyk has been sidelined since January 8th with an ankle injury but has a chance to return on Saturday after being listed as questionable. Olynyk is averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 26.0...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Thursday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Thursday's game against the New York Knicks. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Knicks on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against New York. Horford's Thursday projection includes...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Toronto's OG Anunoby (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Anunoby's availability is now in limbo after the Raptors' forward was downgraded from available to questionable. Expect Precious Achiuwa to play more minutes on Wednesday if Anunoby is ruled out. Anunoby's current projection...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are the Lakers targeting Zach LaVine ahead of the NBA trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Los Angeles Lakers are still in the market for another significant roster upgrade. They acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday, and even though will should noticeably move the proverbial needle for them, he likely won’t be enough to make them championship contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

De’Andre Hunter (illness) out for Atlanta's Wednesday contest

Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hunter will sit out his second straight game with asthma symptoms. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to play an increased role on Wednesday night. Bogdanovic's current projection includes 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones operating in second unit role for Memphis on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Jones will have bench responsibilities after Ja Morant was named Wednesday's starter. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 20.2 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.6...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Hornets' Terry Rozier (illness) available on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Rozier has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Bulls on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.9 minutes against Chicago. Rozier's Thursday projection includes 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy