TAMPA, Fla. - ZooTampa’s Manatee Critical Care Center took in its eighth sea cow in two weeks that showed signs of cold water exposure. "They’ve all been from the West Coast, so all local for us, some as close as right here in Tampa, others St. Pete, but definitely concerning with the amount we’ve gotten and the amount of manatees that have needed help with the cold stress," said Tiffany Burns, the director of marine life and animal programs at ZooTampa. "We get anywhere from 17 to maybe 30 manatees in an entire year, on average, so it really puts into perspective when you get eight in two weeks, what that might look like for the rest of the year."

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO