Manatee County, FL

Related
Longboat Observer

No fire found at Main Street church

Police and fire department units blocked off a segment of Main Street on Friday morning following a report of a fire in an air conditioning unit at First Baptist Church, in the 1600 block. A spokesperson for Sarasota County Fire-Rescue said first responders were alerted around 9:38 a.m., though an...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch veterinary hospital undergoes expansion

When Dr. Wendy Ellis established the Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch, she had been hoping to start a general practice. However, the demand for emergency care in the area led her to follow a different course. Despite the presence of five animal hospitals in Sarasota and Bradenton, she said...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
fox13news.com

Eight manatees taken to ZooTampa critical care center showing signs of cold water exposure

TAMPA, Fla. - ZooTampa’s Manatee Critical Care Center took in its eighth sea cow in two weeks that showed signs of cold water exposure. "They’ve all been from the West Coast, so all local for us, some as close as right here in Tampa, others St. Pete, but definitely concerning with the amount we’ve gotten and the amount of manatees that have needed help with the cold stress," said Tiffany Burns, the director of marine life and animal programs at ZooTampa. "We get anywhere from 17 to maybe 30 manatees in an entire year, on average, so it really puts into perspective when you get eight in two weeks, what that might look like for the rest of the year."
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee County School District's book battle continues

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Manatee County School District is reviewing 30 books that have been removed from school libraries after they were submitted by three community members. "There was some confusion because there are many books in a teacher’s classroom library that are approved that have already been vetted, they shouldn’t be removed or abandoned because they were bought by district funds. It’s what they brought in that is their own personal possession. That is the only thing in question," said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders.
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Thousands of Hillsborough students considered homeless

Many families are facing homelessness for the first time, or they're one emergency away from it. New numbers from Hillsborough County school leaders show there are at least 4,000 homeless students. Hundreds are living in a car or a hotel, which is something the district says it hasn't seen before the housing crisis.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Bloodhound puppies training in K9 school

Two new four-legged recruits are gearing up to join their handlers on the force. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's new bloodhound puppies, Holmes and Duke are hard at work in K9 school. They are the first bloodhound puppies PCSO has had since the 1960s.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
941area.com

Discover Awe-Inspiring Vintage Goodness At These Sarasota Shops

Are you a true admirer of vintage fashion? If yes, Sarasota is the place to be!. No matter if you're looking for timeless, unique pieces or charming old-school-vibe clothing, you won't be disappointed in Sarasota. The city features several stores with racks displaying beautiful, nostalgic-feel items from the past. Let...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Plans advance for recreational trail though Manatee County

A master plan for a Manatee County trail system is taking shape. Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker has watched progress unfold for over two decades on a system of interconnected recreational trails, known as the Gateway Trail, in Manatee County. He said the county has had many other priorities to...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Ethics commission fines Manatee Commissioner Vanessa Baugh

In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated.
FLORIDA STATE

