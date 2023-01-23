Read full article on original website
Lakeland non-profit that lends helping hand to hungry kids is in need of assistance
LAKELAND, Fla. - Kids Pack, which provides food for needy kids in Polk and Hillsborough Counties, is in a squeeze. It has seen the number of children it serves triple in the last two years or so. Executive Director Patty Strickland says there are few reasons for the dramatic increase.
Children's Community Clothing Closet reopens in new location after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Four months ago, Hurricane Ian ripped back roofs and caused flooding in North Port. Many homes and buildings were damaged, including the city's Children's Community Clothing Closet. For decades, the Children's Community Clothing Closet has provided clothing to children from newborn to 18 years old. After...
Lakeland's oldest homeless shelter adds new affordable housing apartments
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland's oldest homeless shelter is on a mission to help the less fortunate and is making improvements and changing lives for the better. Talbot House Ministries has been around in Polk County for more than 40 years. "We provide emergency shelter, and we have a health clinic,"...
No fire found at Main Street church
Police and fire department units blocked off a segment of Main Street on Friday morning following a report of a fire in an air conditioning unit at First Baptist Church, in the 1600 block. A spokesperson for Sarasota County Fire-Rescue said first responders were alerted around 9:38 a.m., though an...
Lakewood Ranch veterinary hospital undergoes expansion
When Dr. Wendy Ellis established the Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch, she had been hoping to start a general practice. However, the demand for emergency care in the area led her to follow a different course. Despite the presence of five animal hospitals in Sarasota and Bradenton, she said...
Local influencer uses social media to help get RV for man living on the streets in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - A man who has been on the streets for 30 years finally has a home thanks to a Good Samaritan who uses social media to help strangers. Lloyd Gainey was sitting on a bench in Lake Mirror Park in Lakeland recently when Travis Sattineri walked by. "Thirty...
Eight manatees taken to ZooTampa critical care center showing signs of cold water exposure
TAMPA, Fla. - ZooTampa’s Manatee Critical Care Center took in its eighth sea cow in two weeks that showed signs of cold water exposure. "They’ve all been from the West Coast, so all local for us, some as close as right here in Tampa, others St. Pete, but definitely concerning with the amount we’ve gotten and the amount of manatees that have needed help with the cold stress," said Tiffany Burns, the director of marine life and animal programs at ZooTampa. "We get anywhere from 17 to maybe 30 manatees in an entire year, on average, so it really puts into perspective when you get eight in two weeks, what that might look like for the rest of the year."
Manatee County School District's book battle continues
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Manatee County School District is reviewing 30 books that have been removed from school libraries after they were submitted by three community members. "There was some confusion because there are many books in a teacher’s classroom library that are approved that have already been vetted, they shouldn’t be removed or abandoned because they were bought by district funds. It’s what they brought in that is their own personal possession. That is the only thing in question," said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders.
Thousands of Hillsborough students considered homeless
Many families are facing homelessness for the first time, or they're one emergency away from it. New numbers from Hillsborough County school leaders show there are at least 4,000 homeless students. Hundreds are living in a car or a hotel, which is something the district says it hasn't seen before the housing crisis.
Bloodhound puppies training in K9 school
Two new four-legged recruits are gearing up to join their handlers on the force. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's new bloodhound puppies, Holmes and Duke are hard at work in K9 school. They are the first bloodhound puppies PCSO has had since the 1960s.
Wimauma wildlife sanctuary provides forever home for exotic, wild animals in need of care
WIMAUMA, Fla. - Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary is a non-profit in Wimauma providing a loving forever home to exotic and wild animals in need of care. Animals at the sanctuary include tigers, leopards, lemurs, tropical birds, even a grizzly bear. The volunteer-run organization raises awareness about the animals through public...
Baugh admits wrongdoing in Lakewood Ranch vaccine clinic scandal, fined $800,000 by state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated. As the vaccines were sent to...
Discover Awe-Inspiring Vintage Goodness At These Sarasota Shops
Are you a true admirer of vintage fashion? If yes, Sarasota is the place to be!. No matter if you're looking for timeless, unique pieces or charming old-school-vibe clothing, you won't be disappointed in Sarasota. The city features several stores with racks displaying beautiful, nostalgic-feel items from the past. Let...
Plans advance for recreational trail though Manatee County
A master plan for a Manatee County trail system is taking shape. Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker has watched progress unfold for over two decades on a system of interconnected recreational trails, known as the Gateway Trail, in Manatee County. He said the county has had many other priorities to...
FEMA aims to help survivors of Hurricane Ian with a new program
The Federal Emergency Management Agency aims to help survivors of natural disasters with the new Multifamily Lease and Repair program.
'It's a game changer': K9 training begins for PCSO's new bloodhound puppies
LARGO, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has two new four-legged recruits. Two bloodhound puppies are in school, training to be a part of the force. They’re the first bloodhounds that the sheriff’s office has had since the 1960s. "I think it’s a game changer for...
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
Anna Maria Island residents do not like state leader's idea of merging cities to make way for a parking garage
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A Florida leader suggested merging all cities on Anna Maria Island, but both residents and leaders made it very clear that they oppose it. One by one Tuesday evening, Anna Maria Island residents passionately spoke in a standing-room-only Holmes Beach City Commission meeting. "We’re all kind...
