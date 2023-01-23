ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California mass shooting suspect is oldest in US recorded history, researchers say

January 22, 2023 : Police officers stand outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect.

The gunman in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California , that left 11 people dead is the oldest U.S. mass public shooter in at least six decades, according to researchers who study the topic.

At 72 years old, Huu Can Tran is the oldest person to fatally shoot four or more people in a public space – not including domestic and gang-related disputes – since at least 1966, according to James Densley, co-founder of The Violence Project, a nonprofit research center.

"It's rare to see mass shooters as old as this, unprecedented even, which makes you wonder what happened recently in their life to push them over the edge," Densley said. "A mass shooting is really a final act, which perhaps tells us that this man had reached a point in life where he no longer cared if he lived or died."

Including domestic disputes, Tran is the second-oldest mass killer, according to a database compiled by USA TODAY, The Associated Press and Northeastern University. In 2011, a 73-year-old man targeted and murdered five people – including his former wife, her lawyer and three of her friends – in Yuma County, Arizona, before killing himself.

Police said Tran opened fire at a dance hall late Saturday, hours after Lunar New Year celebrations. He later entered another dance studio in nearby Alhambra, where two people wrestled the firearm him and he fled in a white van, police said.

Tran was discovered Sunday in the van in the nearby town of Torrance, where authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

Relatives say Tran had once given free lessons at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where the killings happened. Authorities Monday were still searching for motive in the case.

Tran is two years older than the previous oldest mass public shooter, Densley said. That was in 1981. Mass public shooters are almost always male (98%), and the median age is 32, The Violence Project data shows.

But ages vary by shooting location. While mass shooters at offices, warehouses and houses of worship skew older, shooters at K-12 schools, colleges and universities tend to be younger, the data shows.

The shooters were all over 50 years old in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting ; Bakersfield, California, in 2018 ; Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2019 ; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 2020 ; and San Jose, California, in 2021 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California mass shooting suspect is oldest in US recorded history, researchers say

Comments / 120

Ncnovembergrl
2d ago

The oldest shooter isn't as disturbing as the youngest. We have 6 year olds shooting teachers. Wait til they take out students too.

Reply(5)
15
Janice Lewis
2d ago

California is the national leader with the strongest gun safety laws in the country. Yet the first thing they want is gun control laws.

Reply(16)
10
Johnny tyler
2d ago

is he a us citizen? where did he get the gun? why didn't the strict gun laws prevent this from happening ? did this happen in a gun free zone? what was the motive? imo these strict guns laws need to be reversed. if everyone had a gun and dude walks in with a gun maybe he's the only one that gets shot..or, maybe he just doesn't even walk in because he's looking to shoot people and not be in a gun fight...weak people being in charge has made this country scary.

Reply(23)
5
 

