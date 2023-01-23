ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

mynews13.com

Bethune-Cookman brings in health inspectors after complaints from students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students are pushing for change and on Wednesday they said they already began to see it. This comes days after protests about dirty facilities and outrage over the handling of the football head coach position — where NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed was expected to become the next head coach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping. Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive. When deputies...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 men arrested after robbing Florida Amazon worker at gunpoint: Deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando men have been arrested after they reportedly robbed an Amazon worker and stole packages from the truck, Orange County deputies said. On Jan. 13 a witness flagged down deputies after they watched an Amazon Delivery Driver get robbed in the Caden Apartments at 1953 Americana Blvd.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'That's weird, man': Florida deputies chase, arrest man accused of peeking in woman's window

DEBARY, Fla. - A Volusia County man was arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window and then ran when he was confronted by authorities. Steven P. Johnson, 29, is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody with $1,000 bond as of Friday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

I-4 eastbound lanes shut down at John Young Parkway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 (I-4) at John Young Parkway are blocked on Friday morning. Law enforcement is diverting traffic away from the area. To get around this, either use the I-4 Express Lanes or exit at John Young Parkway. This is a developing story. You...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Florida turnpike

OCOEE, Fla. - A car was engulfed in flames on the Florida turnpike Wednesday afternoon, causing all southbound lanes to close, fire officials said. According to fire officials, the fire happened on the southbound turnpike in Orange County near mile marker 270. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The fire backed traffic...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man escapes apartment fire with baby

Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of an apartment complex in Orlando on Thursday. One resident says he had to grab his baby, who had just been released from the NICU, and run!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home

WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
WINDERMERE, FL

