FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
fox35orlando.com
Parents of Bethune-Cookman Football Recruits speak out about Reed dismissal; protests continue
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Families from all over the country were converging at Bethune-Cookman University over the weekend. The group of recruits was there to meet with Ed Reed and hear his pitch to join the Wildcats. The weekend started with a dinner hosted by Reed that all the recruits...
mynews13.com
Bethune-Cookman brings in health inspectors after complaints from students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students are pushing for change and on Wednesday they said they already began to see it. This comes days after protests about dirty facilities and outrage over the handling of the football head coach position — where NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed was expected to become the next head coach.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
fox35orlando.com
Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping. Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive. When deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Melbourne man arrested for threatening to shoot up, bomb Orlando convention: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Melbourne man has been arrested after he allegedly posted threats on social media saying he would shoot up a Megaplex convention later this year, deputies said. On Jan 10, deputies said they received a call in reference to terroristic threats directed toward the Florida United...
fox35orlando.com
Women at Orlando Union Rescue Mission sew "Adopt Me" bandanas for homeless dogs
ORLANDO, Fla. - Women from the Orlando Union Rescue Mission are learning to sew bandanas to help shelter dogs get adopted. The women are learning to get back on their feet one stitch at a time. "I used to watch my mom sew," Cherry Haskins said. "I was doing really...
fox35orlando.com
Florida community still plagued by late-night street racing, resident says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A street racing nightmare is continuing for some in a Florida community. Residents in Windermere said cars race through traffic circles on a regular basis, screeching their tires and revving their engines. However, things have gotten much worse, according to one neighbor. Kat Thomas said it's...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Amazon robbery suspects have long criminal history: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the suspects accused of robbing an Amazon driver is facing more charges in Osceola County for a different incident. The victim said they should have already been in jail, because of their long criminal history. "When I seen that it was scary." Robert Glover is...
fox35orlando.com
Parents fed up with kids getting hit by cars in Central Florida neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Parents in the Avalon Park neighborhood plan to speak their minds at Thursday night's Orange County Schools town hall meeting. They say they are fed up with their kids getting hit by drivers in their neighborhood. Through a FOX 35 investigation, we've discovered at least three...
fox35orlando.com
2 men arrested after robbing Florida Amazon worker at gunpoint: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando men have been arrested after they reportedly robbed an Amazon worker and stole packages from the truck, Orange County deputies said. On Jan. 13 a witness flagged down deputies after they watched an Amazon Delivery Driver get robbed in the Caden Apartments at 1953 Americana Blvd.
fox35orlando.com
'That's weird, man': Florida deputies chase, arrest man accused of peeking in woman's window
DEBARY, Fla. - A Volusia County man was arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window and then ran when he was confronted by authorities. Steven P. Johnson, 29, is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody with $1,000 bond as of Friday.
fox35orlando.com
Teenage girl gets 20 year prison sentence for shootout with Florida deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old who shot at deputies during a standoff in June 2021 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after accepting a plea deal, Florida's 7th Circuit court announced Friday. Nicole Jackson-Maldonaldo, 15, pled no contest to attempted first-degree murder and will serve 20 years...
fox35orlando.com
I-4 eastbound lanes shut down at John Young Parkway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 (I-4) at John Young Parkway are blocked on Friday morning. Law enforcement is diverting traffic away from the area. To get around this, either use the I-4 Express Lanes or exit at John Young Parkway. This is a developing story. You...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Florida turnpike
OCOEE, Fla. - A car was engulfed in flames on the Florida turnpike Wednesday afternoon, causing all southbound lanes to close, fire officials said. According to fire officials, the fire happened on the southbound turnpike in Orange County near mile marker 270. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The fire backed traffic...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man escapes apartment fire with baby
Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of an apartment complex in Orlando on Thursday. One resident says he had to grab his baby, who had just been released from the NICU, and run!
Woman fatally shot dying husband at Florida hospital: police
Police say they're investigating how the woman was able to bring a gun into the hospital.
fox35orlando.com
'Terrifying' video shows Florida Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint: sheriff
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - New video shows a Central Florida Amazon driver being robbed right in his truck at gunpoint. Two men are now behind bars and the Orange County Sheriff says they are no strangers to the law. Video shows the terrifying moments when the Amazon delivery driver was...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando police: Man killed in shooting at Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead following a shooting at an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday, according to police. Shortly before noon, officers responded to the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road regarding a shooting and found a man dead outside on the apartment property. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Detectives...
fox35orlando.com
Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home
WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Cold snap brings chilly temperatures to Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 65 degrees. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!) WellnessGuide101.com|. No real weather concerns today! Nice day all across the region on this Friday. Expect a cool one with highs near 65 this afternoon. Sunshine prevails. Skies dry. BEACHES:. Sunshine prevails along...
