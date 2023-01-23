Read full article on original website
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?
February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
Peaceful Acres Horse Rescue in Temple, Texas Could Use Our Help
(Temple, Texas) - One thing most of us can agree on is that taking care of any animal is a big responsibility. Some of us have cats or dogs around our homes and they bring much happiness and sometimes chaos to our lives. But for other animals, they require more attention than others.
Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot
(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
See How Local Teen And Temple HS Graduate Is Warming Hearts This Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching. Often it feels like all of life is fast approaching. We roll right from one month to the next, and holiday to holiday. It's good to be forward focused, but sometimes it prevents us from seeing what's going on around us in Killeen-Temple, Texas. We all have blind spots, so it is especially great to have people like Aniyah Smith remind us we're not alone.
Must Haves For House Hunting In Texas
I've been searching for a new house for what feels like forever. After going inside at least 50 houses, I swear I have only been inside 3. Is this how you feel when searching for a home in Killeen-Temple, Texas?. This is not one of those if you have seen...
Killeen ISD Wins ‘Best of Bunch’ Award for Fresh Foods Initiative
(Killeen, Texas) - After hearing some of the most disturbing things going on in our KISD district this weekend, it is always so refreshing to hear some positive accomplishments that are going on. CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR KISD. The Killeen Independent School District Nutrition Department was named the winner...
Texas Bill Would Help Teacher Pay Catch Up With Inflation Demand
As our Killeen-Temple, Texas area continues to grow, demand for teachers is going to increase. We all know how much recent inflation has cut into our personal revenues, and led to many to hop careers in pursuit of greater benefits. Texas House Bill 1548 is designed to keep our teachers from jumping careers, and attract the best and brightest to our state.
Time To Get Cheesy: Texas Pizza Fest Coming To Salado, Texas
(Salado, Texas) - All of us at one point in our lives, we all tried pizza. There's no need to explain what pizza is, but we all have our favorites don't we? Personally, I love just a regular pepperoni pizza. There are many to choose from in terms of toppings,...
King & Princess Dance Coming To Harker Heights, Texas
(Harker Heights, Texas) - Make sure you let every king and every princess you know that we’re having a party just for them! The King and Princess dance is coming to Harker Heights, and it's the perfect opportunity to make some precious family memories. CALLING ALL KINGS AND PRINCESSES...
ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time
ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
Belton, Texas ISD To Hold Job Fair January 20th, 2023
All of us have to look for a job at a certain point in our lives. Yes, it's not fun sometimes, but we all have to have an income right? I mean how else will we afford the glory that is food?. But for some, where to start is the...
Get Ready For A Funkin’ Good Time in Killeen, Texas February 25th
I love when Killeen, Texas presents events for the whole city to come out and enjoy as a community. Last year, the city hosted the first Motown In Downtown event, and it was truly a big hit. I am so happy that we have a chance to enjoy Motown In Downtown again. Let's call it a remix.
Freezing Temperatures Are Impacting Central Texas – Here’s How You Can Help
With the overnight temperatures going below freezing the next few nights, there is a greater need for places to accommodate homeless and displaced residents. The Moss Rose Center will be open at 1103 East Avenue E each night through Friday morning in Killeen, Texas. Donations Are Welcome, But... Centers like...
Popeye’s Employees In Temple, Texas Searching For Unpaid Wages
Some individuals in Central Texas are still searching for answers in the new year. Recently, KXXV has put a spotlight on the Popeye's located on West Adams Street. The business is currently under scrutiny for it's handling of paying employees. One employee even took to social media to proclaim the...
Top 5 Movies Killeen, Texas Can’t Wait to See in 2023
Every year there are nearly countless movies being released. Even with the theaters filling up again, there still are not enough screens to play all the movies. Direct to video has grown to new levels, and do not even get started on the original streaming releases. 2023 is going to be FULL of new movies. Where do you like to see movies in Killeen-Temple, Texas?
Pretty In Pink. Rent An All Pink A-Frame Home In Waco On Airbnb
Pink. Pink is traditionally considered to be an extremely girly color. With that in mind, if you're looking for a unique place for you and a few of your girlfriends to escape and get away to for a weekend in an extremely feminine setting, you need to check out the 'Rad, Pink A-Frame In Waco', Texas that's listed on Airbnb.
Think You Can Improve Bell County, Texas? Here’s Your Opportunity
Have you ever wanted to make a difference in your community? Your chance for public service is here! Filing is now open in Bell County for public office and school board membership. If your goal is to improve your community in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area, your time is here. Think...
Yummy! Here Is My Sweetheart Cake Recipe For All Of Central Texas to Enjoy
Love is in the air in Texas, which means people will be showing their appreciation to each other with flowers, candies, and gifts. I only felt that it was right that I share the love with Central Texas by passing along a recipe that will keep your love going. SWEETS...
Feel the Love and Network at the Valentine’s Pop-Up Shop Event in Killeen, Texas
Love is in the air in Killeen, Texas, and so is the spirit of networking and business moguls being built. Events with Amey has done it again by giving all Central Texas entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their talents, and you can get your business involved. COME OUT AND SHOWCASE...
Belton, Texas Apartment Complex Angering Resident For Lack Of Fixes
Central Texas is always expanding day by day. With new citizens moving to the area, they have to find a place to stay in the area. With this growth, more living spaces are built in addition to the current living areas. But with people coming and going in every area...
