The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Brake Line Clearance Issue
GM has released a new service update for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 related to clearance issues for the pickup truck’s rear brake lines. The problem: certain units of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 may exhibit a condition where the rear brake line contacts the rear axle. The hazards:...
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD To Offer Adaptive Cruise Control
The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) feature (RPO code KSG) will be offered on the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD, adding a key GM active safety technology to the heavy duty truck. The addition of ACC will mark the very first time that this advanced technology has been offered on the Sierra HD.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
There are many options when searching for the best compact hybrid SUV to buy. Here are the top 3 you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade-V Owner Gets Warranty Voided After Refinancing Vehicle
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V introduces a new supercharged heartbeat for the iconic luxury nameplate, blessing the full-size SUV with sports-car levels of performance. Naturally, the price of entry is rather steep – in fact, the Cadillac Escalade-V is the most expensive Cadillac currently available. As such, one might expect an exceptional service and ownership experience. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for one Cadillac Escalade-V owner who had their warranty voided after refinancing. Here’s the full story.
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
fordauthority.com
Will The 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor Be Offered With SuperCab?
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched in select international markets, the mid-size pickup won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. As we await its arrival, Ford Authority has spotted a number of next-gen Ranger prototypes in different configurations, including a SuperCrew, an extended wheelbase prototype, a long bed model, and a North American spec pickup wearing zero camouflage. Now, Ford Authority has spotted what appears to be a 2024 Ford Ranger Tremor SuperCab, which is notable for a few reasons.
The 2024 Ford Ranger Could Already Struggle With Demand
We're still waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger in America. Other countries are having Ford Ranger problems that ma cause delays. The post The 2024 Ford Ranger Could Already Struggle With Demand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV
Spurred by immense demand for the Bentayga SUV, Bentley sold a record 15,174 vehicles in 2022 The post Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT4 Heated Steering Wheel Retrofit Under Way
As reported back in November 2021, select 2022 model-year Cadillac vehicles were manufactured without the heated steering wheel feature, and among the affected vehicles was the Cadillac XT4. Now, GM Authority has learned the dealers have begun retrofitting the missing heated steering wheel to units concerned by this constraint. Certain...
gmauthority.com
GM V8 Engine Plant Workers Concerned About Recent Flint Investment
As previously covered by GM Authority, General Motors recently announced a nearly $600 million investment into the GM Flint Engine plant in Michigan for production of the upcoming GM sixth-generation Small Block V8 engine. While this is great news for the employees at the Flint plant, it raises concern for plant workers at some other GM facilities in the country.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Express Sales Jump 111 Percent During Q4 2022
Chevy Express sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Express deliveries totaled 16,360 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 111 percent compared to 7,766 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year,...
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Drops The Hemi V8
A lot of people are shocked at the moment upon learning you can’t get a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a V8 engine. It’s not like Jeep and Stellantis were trumpeting this change from the rooftops, but they also haven’t exactly been hiding it for the past while. Still, people have been blithely unaware that V8s in general are going the way of the dodo, a fact we’ve lamented for some time.
gmauthority.com
GM Was Mexico’s Biggest Automaker In 2022
GM Mexico officially closed the 2002 calendar year as the biggest automaker in the country, consolidating its leadership position in the Mexican automotive industry with important achievements in all indicators. The American giant consolidated itself as largest producer and exporter of automobiles in Mexico during the past year, an achievement...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche Macan: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
The Porsche Macan returns as a 10Best winner after a year off. Part of the reason it's back is that it drives as though it belongs in our 10Best Cars competition, with a nimbleness rarely found among the higher-riding breed of vehicles. In GTS guise, where a twin-turbo V-6 engine cranks out a serious 434 horsepower, the Macan acts like an enlarged hot hatch, with ultrasharp steering complemented by a willing chassis. You're up higher than you are in Porsche's iconic sports cars, but you quickly forget you're piloting a roughly 4300-pound crossover when the 2.9-liter engine emits a raucous growl as the Macan scythes through corners with fleet-footed finesse.
