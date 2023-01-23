Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'I felt so vulnerable' | Charlotte woman looking for new apartment after recent burglary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said violent crime was down in 2022, the overall crime rate was still up. That includes property crimes, such as burglaries, which were up about 8% from 2021. Already in 2023, some Charlotte residents feel burglaries are taking off. Andrea Moore...
5 Hyundais stolen in 1-mile radius in past week, CMPD reports show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five of six vehicles that were stolen in a 1-mile radius over the last week in University City were Hyundais, police reports show, as the viral TikTok "Kia Challenge" has resulted in a spike of vehicles nationwide. Police reports obtained by WCNC Charlotte show six vehicles...
VIDEO: Thief pepper sprays Kohl’s employee at North Carolina store, steals $80K worth of jewelry, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A thief used pepper spray on an employee at a Kohl’s store in Gastonia before taking off with $80,000 worth of jewelry last week, according to police. The incident, which was captured by the store’s surveillance cameras, happened at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the store on […]
Man watches his stolen SUV drive through Charlotte erratically on live TV
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said there have been 403 vehicles that have been stolen so far this year. Last year at the same time, there were 226 that were stolen. ‘That’s my car’. Andrew Chiarelli’s Hyundai SUV was stolen Monday and on Tuesday, CMPD spotted it....
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Shark Tank Scams
CHARLOTTE- Many of us have watched “Shark Tank” over the years, but one of the founders of that show is now warning about scams. John Matarese shows what to watch out for so you don’t waste your money.
WBTV
Stolen car chase ends in Monroe, deputies say
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-county chase has ended with an arrest, the Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. The chase started in Mecklenburg County when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tried to stop a stolen vehicle. Deputies say the driver failed to stop and fled at high speeds. The driver crossed...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspect that robbed west Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the individual who robbed a convenience store in west Charlotte. The incident happened Sunday, January 22 around 6 p.m. at the Xpress Mart located at 2630 Beatties Ford Road. Surveillance footage from the business shows a...
Amazon driver caught on camera throwing packages out truck window
CORNELIUS, N.C. — An Amazon delivery driver is currently off the job after she was caught on camera throwing packages out the window of the truck she was driving. The incident happened in the Oakhurst neighborhood of Cornelius. A video shows the driver tossing three packages out of the...
Police look for suspect accused of stealing $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police have released surveillance video as they search for the person accused of stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Gastonia Kohl’s last week. Police said the armed robbery happened on Jan. 17 around 5 p.m. at the Kohl’s store on East Franklin Boulevard....
WBTV
CMPD searching for convenience store robber
A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 2 hours ago. For the second time in a week, a...
WBTV
Maiden man facing charges in Lincolnton home invasion, deputies say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Maiden man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion that happened overnight Wednesday in Lincolnton. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a woman living on Tallpine Lane was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at the front door. She went to the door and there was a man standing there dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
Suspect arrested after leading pursuit in stolen vehicle through Union County, deputies say
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect in a stolen vehicle that was being followed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police was arrested by Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday morning. According to UCSO, deputies got an alert from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that the stolen vehicle was going into Union County....
WBTV
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30th.
‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. The No. 1 goal of these express bus routes is to cut the ride time for students and the drive time for drivers. Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
WBTV
$50,000 reward for information after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in south Charlotte. According to the police report, it happened around 6:30 pm on Thursday, January 19th on Candlewood Drive. The report says it was a 66-year-old carrier who had his phone and arrow key...
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at NC dealership
Deputy's hunch turns into Indian Trail dealership arrest.
WBTV
Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Revived Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The biannual event was able to make a rebound, partially...
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
Comments / 0