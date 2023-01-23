Read full article on original website
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community
SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
New Jersey coffee tour: Bubby’s Beanery in Toms River
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo and photojournalist Rudy Bode continue their coffee tour at the music and art-themed coffee shop Bubby’s Beanery in Toms River.
Wrestling: Quarterfinal results, semifinal pairings for 2023 Essex County Tournament
With the first day of the Essex County Tournament in the books, the team title race is coming into clearer focus and we’re getting closer to seeing who will be vying for titles at each weight. Wednesday’s action concluded with the quarterfinal round and Thursday’s action will begin with...
No. 1 Delbarton powers past No. 5 Southern in a wrestling masterpiece
It was the collision between two No. 1 teams Thursday night in soggy, wind-battered Manahawkin. One one side was Delbarton, the No. 1 team in the state, the No. 10 team in the nation according to Rokfin.
Schlatter leads Ocean City past Holy Spirit - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Schlatter led three players in double figures with 16 points as Ocean City defeated Holy Spirit 48-42 in Absecon. Ocean City built a seven-point lead in the first half and held on for the win. Omero Chevere scored 13 points and Kori Segich added 11 for Ocean City. Rocco...
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Rancocas Valley rallies to edge Cinnaminson - Wrestling recap
Yasin Carter put Rancocas Valley ahead with a technical fall at 113 pounds and James Lutes followed with a decision at 120 to complete the comeback as the Red Devils defeated Cinnaminson 36-31 in Cinnaminson. Alberto Sandino (215) and Hunter Matthews (285) started the late rally with pins to help...
Egg Harbor edges out Middle Township - Boys basketball recap
DJ Germann led the way for Egg Harbor with 16 points as it defeated Middle Township 50-47 in Egg Harbor Township. Jay-Nelly Reyes also had 11 points with Jamil Wilkins tallying 10. Egg Harbor held a 22-19 lead at the half, with both teams scoring 28 points in the second...
Atlantic city defeats Jackson Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Quanirah Cherry-Montague led Atlantic City with 25 points as it defeated Jackson Memorial 60-49 in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (10-4) trailed 30-27 at the half, but went on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to take a 47-38 lead, closing the game out with a 13-11 fourth quarter. Taison...
Boys Ice Hockey: Haar leads Ocean Township past Manasquan
Alex Haar tallied two goals and two assists to lead Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth to a 5-3 win over Manasquan-Point Pleasant Beach at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. The game was knotted up at two going into the third period, when Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (9-3-2) scored three unanswered goals. Haar had two of them, while Paul Elia also had a goal in the third.
VanSickle lifts Glen Rock past Summit - Boys ice hockey recap
Braden VanSickle scored two goals and assisted on the other as Glen Rock rallied for a 3-2 win over Summit at Montclair State University. Glen Rock scored twice in the third period to overcome a 2-1 deficit and improve to 7-5-4. Parker Dupuis also scored and Colin Redmond had two...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Camden Catholic hands last S.J. unbeaten wrestling team its first loss
And then there were none. The Camden Catholic High School wrestling team knocked off host No. 18 Seneca, 43-27, on Wednesday night, handing South Jersey’s last undefeated wrestling team a loss.
shorebeat.com
Deal Reached to Preserve Breton Woods Property, Avoiding 59 Home Development in Brick
Negotiations have led to an agreement between county officials and a developer that would see a 30-acre parcel of land in Brick Township preserved as open space instead of developed with a 59-home subdivision. The land, located off Drum Point Road and Laurel Avenue, is owned by the Roman Catholic...
DiNorscio’s late pin propels Gov. Livingston past Westfield
When you think of a buzzer-beater, wrestling is not the first sport that comes to mind. On Wednesday night, Tommy DiNorscio came as close as possible to accomplish this feat on the mat. DiNorscio, wrestling at 113, knew he had to make a move during the penultimate bout of the...
No. 10 St. John Vianney tops Rumson-Fair Haven for 7th straight win - Wrestling recap
St. John Vianney, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, picked up four pins on its way to a 53-18 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Holmdel. Patrick O’Keefe (120 pounds) and Thomas Cleary (175) had first-period falls for St. John Vianney, which extended its winning streak to seven and raised its record to 7-1.
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend and beyond (Jan. 27-Feb. 2)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ♦ George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick will open its production of two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage’s comedy “Clyde’s” this weekend for a run through Feb. 19.
