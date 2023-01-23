ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

Biden heads for Rehoboth Beach for the weekend — not Wilmington home where secret docs found

WASHINGTON – President Biden is trying to distance himself from the scandal brewing over classified documents found at his Wilmington, Del. home — so he’s going to his Rehoboth Beach house instead. The 80-year-old president will spend yet another weekend in his home state, but this time he’s opting for the wealthy beach community located about 90 miles away from his main house in Delaware’s largest city. Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has made 52 trips to Wilmington, spending all or part of 164 days at his residence there, according to a tally by The Post. By contrast, Biden has largely...
WILMINGTON, DE
TAPinto.net

Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth

Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue.  A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.  According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed

Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
Morristown Minute

Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wearebuffalo.net

Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
MAINE STATE
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.
WSB Radio

Wall Street rises to hit best level in nearly eight weeks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks climbed Thursday to send Wall Street to its highest level in nearly eight weeks following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Thursday after briefly dipping lower in late morning trading. More swings may still be ahead, as Wall Street digests a growing torrent of earnings and economic reports. Thursday’s headliner showed the economy held up better through the last three months of 2022 than expected. Reports from Tesla and others helped build optimism a day after worries flared following forecasts from Microsoft widely seen as discouraging.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 25

The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Jan. 19 cleared a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn (R-Monmouth) that would, if eventually signed into law, increase penalties for anyone who assaults youth sports officials, participants and players. In June, a 72-year-old umpire was attacked by a coach during a youth baseball game...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

 https://www.nj.com

