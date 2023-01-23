Read full article on original website
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob Hangout
There are dozens of former mafia hangouts scattered across the Garden State. These safe havens have provided members of organized crime with places to meet and conduct their business, launder money, show means of legitimate income, and even to perform executions.
Billionaire from New Jersey Giving Away Entire Fortune: Plans To Die Broke.
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in New Jersey and the good he has done for the community.
Biden heads for Rehoboth Beach for the weekend — not Wilmington home where secret docs found
WASHINGTON – President Biden is trying to distance himself from the scandal brewing over classified documents found at his Wilmington, Del. home — so he’s going to his Rehoboth Beach house instead. The 80-year-old president will spend yet another weekend in his home state, but this time he’s opting for the wealthy beach community located about 90 miles away from his main house in Delaware’s largest city. Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has made 52 trips to Wilmington, spending all or part of 164 days at his residence there, according to a tally by The Post. By contrast, Biden has largely...
Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed
Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
‘This is not an employee choice’: The CEO of Morgan Stanley gets real and says employees can’t simply choose to work remotely
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that just as employees' salaries and promotions weren't their choice, working remotely for a week wasn't either.
Murphy administration bought eight new SUVs — at a cost of $521K — with federal Covid funds
The eight Chevrolet Suburbans are for use by the Executive Protection Unit,.
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?
John Overdeck is a businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey known for his success in the finance and investment industry. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, a quantitative hedge fund based in New York City.
wearebuffalo.net
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
N.J. city dumps state public worker health plan after all towns slammed with huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s capital city has decided to to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer in what could be the first of many across the state as local governments stare down the barrel of double-digit premium hikes. Trenton’s city council decided...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.
Court orders condo association to open its Hudson River waterfront to the public
A Bergen County state Superior Court judge has ordered a condo association to allow public access to a 900-foot section of its waterfront for use as part of an existing 18-mile pedestrian and bike path that follows the Hudson River. The Jan. 14 court order by Judge Lisa Perez Friscia...
Massive Jersey City West Side development rejected by planning board
The Jersey City planning board told a developer of the ambitious four-tower, 3,079-unit development proposed for the West Side of Jersey City it can’t move forward because doesn’t have a formal agreement with NJ Transit for the land to extend the Hudson Bergen Light Rail. The planning board...
Wall Street rises to hit best level in nearly eight weeks
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks climbed Thursday to send Wall Street to its highest level in nearly eight weeks following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Thursday after briefly dipping lower in late morning trading. More swings may still be ahead, as Wall Street digests a growing torrent of earnings and economic reports. Thursday’s headliner showed the economy held up better through the last three months of 2022 than expected. Reports from Tesla and others helped build optimism a day after worries flared following forecasts from Microsoft widely seen as discouraging.
NYC bike path killer convicted, could face the death penalty
NEW YORK — (AP) — An Islamic extremist who killed eight people with a speeding truck in a 2017 rampage on a popular New York City bike path was convicted Thursday of 28 federal crimes and could face the death penalty. Sayfullo Saipov bowed his head as he...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 25
The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Jan. 19 cleared a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn (R-Monmouth) that would, if eventually signed into law, increase penalties for anyone who assaults youth sports officials, participants and players. In June, a 72-year-old umpire was attacked by a coach during a youth baseball game...
Super Bowl bettors: I bet you couldn’t bet on it if not for Ray Lesniak | Mulshine
With the Super Bowl approaching, gamblers in New Jersey should pay homage to the liberal Democrat who has done more to advance the conservative philosophy of limited government than anyone in recent history. That’s Ray Lesniak, formerly a state senator from Elizabeth. In his book “Beating the Odds,” Lesniak...
Deal soon expected to fix wind turbine that hasn’t spun in N.J. city since 2020
This spring, Bayonne’s dormant wind turbine may finally be on track to once again spin. Out of commission since March 2020 due to a faulty generator and other operational issues, an agreement with manufacturer Leitner-Poma of America is expected in about 90 days which would kickstart repairs of the 260-foot wind turbine, NJ Advance Media has learned.
In wake of whale deaths, NJ GOP wants halt to offshore wind activity — but environmentalists disagree
Republicans representing areas along the Jersey Shore are unified in their calls to pause offshore wind activity, citing a recent spike in whale deaths as the reason. Environmentalists say, however, wind farms are not the problem.
