Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
Two New Haven men caught traveling in stolen car at Trumbull mall, police say
TRUMBULL — Two men were caught traveling in a stolen car at a local mall Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The men were identified as Elliot Echevarria, 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, 43, both of New Haven, Lt. Brian Weir, public information officer for the Trumbull Police Department, said Wednesday. Echevarria and Santini have extensive criminal records that include convictions for larceny, drug offenses and interfering with police, Weir said. They have also previously been convicted of burglary and robbery, respectively, Weir added.
Missing Middletown man found safe
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Middletown man who was missing has been found safe, police said. Police thanked the community. Police say 62-year-old David Reich was missing but was located and is now safe.
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
Two teens hurt in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two teenagers were injured in a Hartford shooting Wednesday night, according to police. Police said they started their investigation after shots were reported on Garden Street at Homestead Avenue around 7:54 p.m. Two 16-year-old boys suffered from non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting,...
Police blotter for Jan. 26
JAMINA SINGLETON, 30, 360 Hillside Ave., Naugatuck, criminal mischief first-degree, interfere with officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, Jan. 9. SUPREME HINES, 29, 166 Exchange St, Geneva, N.Y., larceny fourth-degree, Jan. 9. MICHEAL DURKIN, 33, 194 High St., Naugatuck, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, Jan. 9. JAHSUN GREER, 27, 18 Hulse Ave.,...
State police K9 finds stolen vehicle suspect in Ellington
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A state police K9 helped track down a stolen vehicle suspect in Ellington on Tuesday, troopers said. John Hansen, 58, of Willington, was charged with third-degree larceny, use of a motor vehicle without permission, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without a license.
1 seriously injured in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in New Haven. The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue, according to police. A Dodge Ram was on Blatchley Avenue when a Subaru ran […]
Wife blames ‘mushrooms’ for husband’s assault on a neighbor in Ledyard
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man in Ledyard accused of assaulting his neighbor was reportedly high on mushrooms, according to his wife. Jacob Baker, 39, of Gales Ferry, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, and interfering with police. Ledyard police said that on Jan. 22,...
Moving Company Employee Stole Watch From Darien Home, Police Say
A moving company employee from Bridgeport is charged with stealing a watch from a woman's Darien home and then pawning it, police said. The original incident happened on Monday, July 25, 2022, when a group of movers was helping a designer lift furniture at the victim's home in Darien. The watc…
Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
Montville woman arrested on manslaughter charge
MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces manslaughter and other charges in connection with the death of a man in an apartment in Montville last fall. Diane Nobleza, 55, of Uncasville, was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, second-degree breach of peace with violent intent, second-degree manslaughter, and first-degree assault on an elderly victim.
Man in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after a crash at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue in New Haven. Police say they responded at around 2:07 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Dodge Ram and a Subaru WRX.
State police arrest man on negligent homicide charges for 2022 four-vehicle Farmington crash
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a man on negligent homicide and other charges more than a year after he was involved in a deadly four-vehicle crash in Farmington. Sean Jackson, 57, of Southington, was charged with failure to renew registration, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum...
Student brought gun to Meriden middle school, officials say
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A student brought a gun to Washington Middle School in Meriden on Tuesday, school officials said. Meriden Superintendent Mark Benigni sent a letter about the incident to the school community Thursday. A parent told administration at Washington that a student brought a gun to school...
VIDEO: Two teens shot in Hartford
A wet, windy and milder start to Thursday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said as the rain moves out, the temperatures will drop. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. An early morning structure was reported at a motel in Westbrook. Updated: 6 hours ago. A cat in Oregon tries to open a...
Police Pursuit Starts In Avon, Ends In Arrest Of 25-Year-Old Brockton Man
A police pursuit in Avon last week resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Brockton, authorities said.The pursuit started when officers tried stopping a 2008 Nissan Altima near Memorial Drive at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Avon Police Chief Jeffrey Bukunt reports. The car was allegedly…
Bill proposes red-light camera pilot program for Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A new red light camera program could be coming to Waterbury. Waterbury lawmakers introduced a bill to the state house asking to pilot a red-light camera program. Representative Michael DiGiovancarlo is at the front of this campaign. He says he’s seen firsthand how dangerous driving has...
CONVICTED FELONS ARRESTED AT TRUMBULL MALL IN STOLEN CAR
#Trumbull CT– Trumbull Police arrested two (2) men with lengthy criminal histories after they were caught driving in a stolen car at the Trumbull Mall Monday afternoon, January 24. Police located the stolen Nissan Altima driving in the mall parking lot where the vehicle was recovered and the occupants were apprehended. Elliot Echevarria, age 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, age 43, both of New Haven were arrested and charged for their involvement in this incident.
