Hamden, CT

WTNH

Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two New Haven men caught traveling in stolen car at Trumbull mall, police say

TRUMBULL — Two men were caught traveling in a stolen car at a local mall Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The men were identified as Elliot Echevarria, 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, 43, both of New Haven, Lt. Brian Weir, public information officer for the Trumbull Police Department, said Wednesday. Echevarria and Santini have extensive criminal records that include convictions for larceny, drug offenses and interfering with police, Weir said. They have also previously been convicted of burglary and robbery, respectively, Weir added.
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing Middletown man found safe

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Middletown man who was missing has been found safe, police said. Police thanked the community. Police say 62-year-old David Reich was missing but was located and is now safe.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two teens hurt in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two teenagers were injured in a Hartford shooting Wednesday night, according to police. Police said they started their investigation after shots were reported on Garden Street at Homestead Avenue around 7:54 p.m. Two 16-year-old boys suffered from non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting,...
HARTFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Police blotter for Jan. 26

JAMINA SINGLETON, 30, 360 Hillside Ave., Naugatuck, criminal mischief first-degree, interfere with officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, Jan. 9. SUPREME HINES, 29, 166 Exchange St, Geneva, N.Y., larceny fourth-degree, Jan. 9. MICHEAL DURKIN, 33, 194 High St., Naugatuck, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, Jan. 9. JAHSUN GREER, 27, 18 Hulse Ave.,...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

State police K9 finds stolen vehicle suspect in Ellington

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A state police K9 helped track down a stolen vehicle suspect in Ellington on Tuesday, troopers said. John Hansen, 58, of Willington, was charged with third-degree larceny, use of a motor vehicle without permission, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without a license.
ELLINGTON, CT
WTNH

1 seriously injured in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in New Haven. The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue, according to police. A Dodge Ram was on Blatchley Avenue when a Subaru ran […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Wife blames ‘mushrooms’ for husband’s assault on a neighbor in Ledyard

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man in Ledyard accused of assaulting his neighbor was reportedly high on mushrooms, according to his wife. Jacob Baker, 39, of Gales Ferry, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, and interfering with police. Ledyard police said that on Jan. 22,...
LEDYARD, CT
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Montville woman arrested on manslaughter charge

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces manslaughter and other charges in connection with the death of a man in an apartment in Montville last fall. Diane Nobleza, 55, of Uncasville, was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, second-degree breach of peace with violent intent, second-degree manslaughter, and first-degree assault on an elderly victim.
MONTVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Student brought gun to Meriden middle school, officials say

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A student brought a gun to Washington Middle School in Meriden on Tuesday, school officials said. Meriden Superintendent Mark Benigni sent a letter about the incident to the school community Thursday. A parent told administration at Washington that a student brought a gun to school...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two teens shot in Hartford

A wet, windy and milder start to Thursday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said as the rain moves out, the temperatures will drop. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. An early morning structure was reported at a motel in Westbrook. Updated: 6 hours ago. A cat in Oregon tries to open a...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bill proposes red-light camera pilot program for Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A new red light camera program could be coming to Waterbury. Waterbury lawmakers introduced a bill to the state house asking to pilot a red-light camera program. Representative Michael DiGiovancarlo is at the front of this campaign. He says he’s seen firsthand how dangerous driving has...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

CONVICTED FELONS ARRESTED AT TRUMBULL MALL IN STOLEN CAR

