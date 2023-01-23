Richard Schmitt, age 59, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Shakopee, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Private Services will be held in Shakopee. He was born in Shakopee on August 8, 1963 to Mary and Gary Schmitt. Rich was raised in Shakopee, along with four siblings, in a loving and close-knit family where ice-fishing, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding and a game of neighborhood football were al-ways within reach. Rich was extremely close to his family and spoke to his brother Brad and sister Lisa on a daily basis, and was devoted to his father Gary and late mother Mary.

