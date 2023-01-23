Read full article on original website
Shakopee finding more wins on the court as postseason nears
The Shakopee girls basketball team is starting to pick up its level of play. The Sabers have won five of their last six games, having a five-game win streak snapped Jan. 24 with a 52-47 loss at Farmington in South Suburban Conference action.
What happened on this date in local history?
January 26, 1905: Miss Emma Lemke has found a rival in her bowling, and Tuesday evening came near losing her title of champion. Miss Ida Roy rolled a 160 game, and Miss Lemke did better with a score of 170. Chaska certainly can claim the Lady Championship. January 27, 1870:...
Obituary for Clarice M. Van Sloun
Clarice Margaret (Ebert) Van Sloun, age 90, of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The visitation will be held on Monday, January 30, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The casketbearers will be Steven Van Sloun, Shaun Van Sloun, Joe Meuwissen, Jeff Meuwissen, Eric Meuwissen and Tim Hammers. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
South of the River Brewery Trail returns to southwest metro for 2023
The South of the River Brewery Trail has returned to the southwest metro this year. The brewery trail involves purchasing a $10 passport booklet that features a variety of breweries throughout the southwest metro region. Upon visiting one of these breweries, participants get their booklet stamped and enjoy a discounted deal of “buy one, get one” at the location.
Family-owned silversmith studio opens in Chaska
Madison Wolf made the switch from digital marketing in the corporate world to welding, buffing and designing jewelry on a daily basis. She co-owns Studio SLVR, a silversmith workshop in Chaska that opened in early December 2022, with her dad Ryan Wolf and his twin brother Aaron Wolf. The studio specializes in permanent jewelry and workshops for custom ring making.
Jordan's Parks commission approves concept for future Pauly Park
The Jordan Park and Recreation Advisory Commission approved a design concept for the planned Pauly Park at its January meeting. The concept now goes to the City Council for possible approval at its next meeting. The park would be located in the Bluffs at Cedar Ridge neighborhood, between Maple Lane and Arabian Drive, with a parking lot off of Homestead Drive.
St. Francis Regional Medical Center announces plans for new surgery and endoscopy center
St. Francis Regional Medical Center has announced construction plans for a surgery and endoscopy center that would serve the southwest metro. According to a Jan. 10 press release, the 46,000-square-foot building will be located on the southeast corner of the medical center campus and will hold the surgery center, a TRIA Orthopedics clinic and urgent care, and space for future services.
Obituary for Richard Schmitt
Richard Schmitt, age 59, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Shakopee, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Private Services will be held in Shakopee. He was born in Shakopee on August 8, 1963 to Mary and Gary Schmitt. Rich was raised in Shakopee, along with four siblings, in a loving and close-knit family where ice-fishing, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding and a game of neighborhood football were al-ways within reach. Rich was extremely close to his family and spoke to his brother Brad and sister Lisa on a daily basis, and was devoted to his father Gary and late mother Mary.
Obituary for Twyla F. Muhlenhardt
Twyla Faye Muhlenhardt, age 65, of Carver, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her home. A Celebration of Twylas Life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. Twyla was born on June 21,...
Obituary for Nancy Wharton
Nancy Wharton, age 84, of Prior Lake, passed away on December 14, 2022. She is survived by her son, Michael (Julie) and children, Mason (Renee) and Casey; daughter, Wendy (Bill) Appenzeller and son, Zachary; and other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life, February 4, 11 a.m., with time of gathering...
Judge presented with evidence, exhibits in Saborit murder trial
The man accused of murdering Shakopee resident America Thayer went on trial before a judge Wednesday in Scott County District Court, though he won’t likely learn his fate until March. Alexis Saborit, 43, has pleaded not guilty because of mental illness to first- and second-degree murder in the July...
Chaska police respond to vehicle theft, assault reports
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
JAF continues to stay open as outside study enters phase 2
Since the late 1990s, Scott County has ran the Juvenile Alternative Facility in Jordan as a safe place for juveniles, used as a respite until the next best plan can be enacted for the child’s particular situation. With any local levy dollars being spent, county officials wanted to make...
Obituary for Sharon R. Heitz
Sharon Rae Heitz, "Shari", age 85, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Shari was born in Blue Earth, MN, on November 5, 1937, the daughter of Henry and Violet (Anderson) Rosenwinkel. Shari married James "Jim" Heitz on August 28, 1987. For over 40 years, she was the...
Prior Lake VFW to honor veterans in 2023 Military Banner Program
The Prior Lake Hometown Hero/Military Banner Program returns this year to honor and recognize individuals who made the choice to serve in the United States Armed Forces. The Military Banner Program was established in 2020 by Mark Kes, a Prior Lake resident, who wanted to honor his son, Jaden Kes, a U.S. Navy active duty veteran, in some way in the community. Kes’ vision came true thanks to the help of Prior Lake VFW Post 6208 and the City of Prior Lake.
Obituary for Cynthia J. Little
Cynthia Jane Little, of Savage, passed away in her home surrounded by family on December 11, 2022 at the age of 75. A source of guiding light and encouragement to her family, she was an amazing wife, mom and grandma who will forever be in our hearts. A celebration of...
Dan Patch Days entertainment announced
The Dan Patch Days Committee has announced the lineup of events for the 2023 festival. The festival begins on Thursday, June 22, with the Savage Rotary hosting a wine and beer tasting event. On Friday, June 23, Gen X Jukebox will open for Hairball, who is returning to Dan Patch...
Prior Lake City Council adopts Lakefront Park Master Plan
Prior Lake City Council recently adopted the Lakefront Park Master Plan — an updated concept for the park — at its latest meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to city officials, for the last year-and-a-half, city staff have worked with HKGi to create the Lakefront Park Master Plan document to guide improvements and develop a community vision for the future of Lakefront Park. The process has included assembling and engaging an advisory committee to help steer the project and offer input.
A recent suspicious activity call led to an arrest — how often does this happen?
A 911 caller reporting suspicious activity on Dec. 24 led to the arrest of a South St. Paul man who had over 30 pieces of stolen mail and various drugs and paraphernalia in his pockets, as well as a fully loaded 9mm handgun. Suspicious activity is the second highest type...
Shakopee Girl Scouts begin Little Free Library projects
Two troops within Shakopee Girl Scouts are working on the creation of two new Little Free Libraries within the city. The Shakopee City Council unanimously approved the project during its Jan. 17 council meeting. Shakopee currently has 12 Little Free Libraries, according to a city memo. Ten are on private...
