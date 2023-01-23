MAITLAND, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery investigation in Maitland, according to the police department. Ethan Hunter Harris, 18, was booked at the Orange County Jail, records show. Harris was arrested following a scene on the eastbound Interstate 4 on-ramp from Maitland Boulevard in what police said involved a pursuit and left no injuries to report.

