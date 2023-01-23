Read full article on original website
2 arrested in Christmas attack on 82-year-old woman in Brevard senior living facility
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested after an elderly woman in a Brevard County senior living facility was found with bruises on Christmas, according to arrest warrants. Police said that an 82-year-old woman in the care of Alura Senior Living in Rockledge was discovered with...
Video shows moments during deadly standoff between man, Lake County deptuies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office released video Friday showing what led to a fatal shooting involving deputies and a man with a rifle and a handgun last week during a well-being check near Clermont. The shooting, which occurred at the 9200 block of Pine Island Road...
VIDEO: DeBary man hid from deputies in swamp after peeking in woman’s window, officials say
A DeBary man was found hiding from deputies in a swampy area Thursday after he was caught looking through a woman’s window multiple times, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Steven P. Johnson, 29, faces charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without...
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
Brevard Sheriff’s Office IDs man shot, killed as deputies served narcotics warrant
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was shot and killed by the county’s SWAT Team as they served a narcotics warrant on Wednesday. Investigators announced Thursday that 59-year-old Kenneth Lassiter of Melbourne Beach was shot and killed inside a home...
Polk deputies arrest corrections officer for domestic violence
A corrections officer accused of grabbing a woman's face and forcing her to the ground was arrested Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
19-year-old arrested in shooting near Cocoa gas station, sheriff’s office says
COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting near a Cocoa-area gas station over the weekend. Terrance Skinner, Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the shooting, which happened Saturday in a wooded area near the Chevron gas station at 600 Clearlake Road.
Woman, 60, killed in head-on crash on SR-417 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on State Road 417 in Seminole County Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 8:10 a.m. on southbound SR-417, north of Interstate 4 in Sanford. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery...
Law enforcement swarms home in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood after chase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence swarmed an Orlando neighborhood Friday afternoon after a chase. A large contingent of Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Orlando police are in the area of West South Street and South Lee Avenue in Parramore. According to the sheriff’s...
Deltona man arrested in Maitland robbery investigation after pursuit ends on I-4 ramp, police say
MAITLAND, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery investigation in Maitland, according to the police department. Ethan Hunter Harris, 18, was booked at the Orange County Jail, records show. Harris was arrested following a scene on the eastbound Interstate 4 on-ramp from Maitland Boulevard in what police said involved a pursuit and left no injuries to report.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach on Wednesday to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is...
Felon accused of using ‘fake’ deeds to take Volusia homes pleads no contest to fraud
Following a News 6 investigation into a property fraud scheme involving bogus deeds, a convicted felon accused of illegally taking ownership of two Volusia County homes pleaded no contest to organized fraud Tuesday. Javon Rendard Walden, 37, faces two years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation if...
Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
51-year-old bicyclist dies in DeLand crash while trying to cross street
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Lake Helen man was killed Wednesday during a crash in DeLand after he tried to cross the road on his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. at East International Speedway Boulevard and North Kepler...
Woman struck, run over, killed on Goldenrod Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman standing in the middle of an Orange County road was struck by an SUV, run over by a car and killed, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on North Goldenrod Road near Chapel Trace Drive in Orlando.
Stretch of I-4 reopens after being closed for 12 hours due to death investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say the closure was due to a death investigation. The blocked area on I-4 was between South John Young Parkway and South...
51-year-old Clermont motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla – A 51-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Green Cove...
‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of Amazon delivery driver in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men were arrested after video showed them robbing a delivery driver in Orange County on Jan. 13, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they were flagged down by a witness after an Amazon delivery driver was robbed near the Caden Apartments complex along Americana Boulevard.
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Two Men Who Failed At Doller General “Distraction-Type” Theft
MULBERRY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify these two men who attempted a distraction-type theft at the Mulberry Dollar General store located at 410 Canal St. West, on January 11th. According to deputies, Suspect 1 selected several items for purchase.
