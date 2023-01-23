ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

click orlando

Deltona man arrested in Maitland robbery investigation after pursuit ends on I-4 ramp, police say

MAITLAND, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery investigation in Maitland, according to the police department. Ethan Hunter Harris, 18, was booked at the Orange County Jail, records show. Harris was arrested following a scene on the eastbound Interstate 4 on-ramp from Maitland Boulevard in what police said involved a pursuit and left no injuries to report.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

51-year-old bicyclist dies in DeLand crash while trying to cross street

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Lake Helen man was killed Wednesday during a crash in DeLand after he tried to cross the road on his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. at East International Speedway Boulevard and North Kepler...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Woman struck, run over, killed on Goldenrod Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman standing in the middle of an Orange County road was struck by an SUV, run over by a car and killed, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on North Goldenrod Road near Chapel Trace Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

51-year-old Clermont motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla – A 51-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Green Cove...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

