WILX-TV
One wounded in south Lansing area shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shooting victim was found by Lansing police Friday in the area of Cedar and Northrup streets. Police said they received several 911 calls reporting a car shooting at another car near Cedar and Miller streets. The shooting also hit multiple area businesses. The investigation is...
WILX-TV
Allen Neighborhood Center educating community on growing food at home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It certainly doesn’t feel like Spring outside right now, but it will be here before we know it. Allen Neighborhood Center is helping community members prep for gardening season. The center offers workshop courses on all things at home gardening. Growing food at home doesn’t...
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing
Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
WILX-TV
Lansing police confirm shooting at Northrup, Cedar St.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police confirm a shooting occurred Friday at approximately 2 p.m. at Northrup and Cedar St. WILX is at the scene and will provide an update when more information becomes available. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
fox2detroit.com
Video: Michigan volunteers remove Halloween bucket stuck on deer's head for '2 weeks'
LANSING, Mich. - A neighborhood group in Lansing, Michigan, successfully removed a Halloween bucket from a deer’s head on Sunday, which media reported had been stuck on the animal for weeks. Local media, citing witnesses, reported a young deer had been roaming Lansing with the plastic pumpkin candy bucket...
WILX-TV
Snow on the way and Studio 10 previews a classical performance
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk to preview Friday’s show, which will feature a birthday celebration at Michigan State University. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a preview of our next round of snow expected this weekend. Plus what we’re working on...
Jackson County family grieving through unimaginable loss
Inside the home of Patricia Kerton, you'll find pictures on the kitchen table, and above the fireplace. Each one tells the story of a heartbreaking tragedy.
Car hits barrier at 496 and US-127 split in East Lansing
The car involved is a silver Ford Sedan and most of the damage appears to be to the front bumper.
WILX-TV
Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was killed after striking a tree while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula Thursday afternoon. The driver, Alain Davis, 46, of Charlotte died after life-saving measures by responders failed, according to Michigan State Police. Authorities report Davis was traveling east on Trail 413, reached...
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
WILX-TV
More snow ahead and celebrating a stately birthday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk to preview the show, where we will be celebrating a very special birthday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a preview of our next round of snow expected this weekend. Plus what we’re working on for 90...
Pets of the week: Spade sits nicely. Cricket loves treats
JACKSON, MI – Spade and Cricket are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Spade is a 3-year-old ball of fun who is still waiting on his forever family to come adopt him. He would make the perfect addition to your home – he’s sweet, playful, and oh-so-handsome.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
WILX-TV
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Saginaw Highway was closed for hours Friday after a pedestrian was killed. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. between Nixon Road and Broadbent Road in Delta Township. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling...
Building cracks displaced these Michigan seniors. Have they fallen through the cracks, too?
ADRIAN, MI - Wanda Goodman leans against her walker in the frigid Michigan weather outside her room at an abandoned Travelodge in Adrian. Just north of 80 pounds, she hugs her rescue chihuahua Baby Girl close to keep them both warm. Goodman suffers from a host of medical issues. A...
fox2detroit.com
Driver dead after losing control, rolling down I-94 embankment in southwest Michigan
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver died in a crash Wednesday morning after he lost control while getting onto I-94 in southwest Michigan. Police said the 55-year-old Kalamazoo man was entering the eastbound side of the freeway from Beadle Lake Road in Calhoun County's Emmett Township around 6:45 a.m. He lost control, rolled down the embankment, and overturned.
WILX-TV
Authorities identify suspect accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the 18-year-old man arrested for reportedly stabbing a girl from Springfield Township Wednesday. Julian Antonio Pinedo of Monmouth, Ill. was arraigned Thursday and charged with one count of assault with intent to murder. The victim told authorities she met...
Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan
If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
WILX-TV
Great Start Livingston County hosting preschool open house
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Families in Livingston County will have a chance to get their questions about preschool answered Wednesday. Great Start is hosting a virtual open house from 6-7:30 p.m. You can register for the event here and a Zoom link will be sent to you. Subscribe to our...
wkzo.com
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
