Tennessee State

$4 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Tennessee Remains Unclaimed

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum , most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot . This may be the case for one lucky winner whose Mega Millions lottery ticket recently purchased in East Tennessee won a $4 million prize — a prize that remains unclaimed.

Lottery officials are searching for the person who purchased a Mega Millions ticket from the Food City on Jacksboro Pike in LaFollette for the January 20, 2023, drawing, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery . The ticket matched the numbers of all five white balls drawn to win the $1 million prize, but the prize quadrupled to $4 million thanks to the 4X Megaplier. The person with the lucky ticket has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

These are the lucky numbers for the January 20 drawing:

Numbers: 20-29-31-64-66

Gold Ball: 17

Megaplier: 4x

The jackpot during Friday's Mega Millions drawing was around $20 million, but it has increased to $31 million ahead of Tuesday's (January 24) drawing after zero players managed to match all six numbers called.

Nashville, TN
