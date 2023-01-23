Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Amazon selling Bay area offices to unwind COVID expansion
E-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly slated to offload an office complex it has in the Bay Area of Northern California. Bloomberg first reported the news.
Comments / 0