Several Acadiana School Parishes Announce Early Dismissal Ahead of Severe Weather

Acadiana is bracing itself for potentially some strong storms and that can only mean one thing, school closures.

Acadiana can expect clouds to start rolling in later on Monday and prepare for the possibility of severe storms hitting the area on Tuesday. Right now the worst of the weather is expected to hit between 6-8 pm on Tuesday evening but that could always change.

KATC is projecting damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes. They are also saying that hail and localized flooding will need to be monitored as well.

With all that being said, there are several school parishes that have announced half days on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, due to the weather.

Here are the school parishes with half days on Tuesday:

Jeff Davis Parish – various times

*Check with your school on the dismissal time.

Calcasieu Parish – 11:45 am

Evangeline Parish – 11:00 am

Acadia Parish – 11:30 am

St. Martin Parish – 12 pm

Vermilion Parish High Schools and Middle Schools – 1 pm

Vermilion Parish Elementary schools – 2 pm

Gueydan Schools – 2 pm

St. Mary Parish Middle and High Schools – 12 pm

St. Mary Parish Elementary Schools – 12:30 pm

St. Landry Parish High Schools – 11:30 am

St. Landry Parish Elementary Schools – 12:30 pm

LPSS has announced an early dismissal, schools will dismiss as follows:

LPSS High Schools – 11:30 am

LPSS Elementary Schools – 12:15 pm

LPSS Middle Schools – 1 pm

St. Pius Elementary School – 1 pm

St. Thomas More High School – 1:15 pm

Lafayette Christian Academy Prek- 5th grade – 1 pm

Lafayette Christian Academy 6th-12th grade – 1:15 pm (All students must be off campus by 1:30 pm)

St. Ignatius in Grand Coteau – 12:15 pm

Here are the school parishes that are closed on Tuesday:

Iberia Parish

Acadiana Renaissance Charter and Lafayette Renaissance Charter will have a normal school day however, all after-school activities are canceled.

We will continue to update and monitor the school closures as well as the severe weather.