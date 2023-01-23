Read full article on original website
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This WeekendVegOut MagazineBrooklyn, NY
Fun facts, history, people, and things from The Bronx you probably didn't knowWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez Receives Disappointing News Again After New Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
Alex Rodriguez just learned the news about his status on making the Baseball Hall of Fame. The ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2023 were counted, and Rodriguez did not have enough votes to be inducted. The former Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees star received 35.7% of the vote on the ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He needed at least 75% of the vote, and only one person reached that threshold — Scott Rolen. Last year, Rodriguez received 34.3% of the vote.
Aaron Judge Reveals What Derek Jeter Told Him After Re-Signing With Yankees
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was a surprise attendee for the Yankees' announcement that Aaron Judge would be their first captain since his retirement. While we know the two had to talk about it, we didn't know what was said until recently. Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this ...
WXIA 11 Alive
Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Mets re-sign catcher for organizational depth
The New York Mets are bringing back a catcher. The New York Posts’ Mike Puma reports: Mets are adding to their organizational catching depth, bringing back Michael Perez, who appeared in six games for them last season. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Perez, 30, was sent...
Mets like ex-Yankees reliever but deal is a longshot
SNY’s Andy Martino reports the New York Mets continue to look at options for upgrading their bullpen before spring training begins. Regarding the still-available LH relievers Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, nothing has changed for the Mets: they like the players but prefer optionable bullpen pieces at this point in offseason. Those 2 seem like longshots.
Yardbarker
Are the Mets done adding this off-season?
Three weeks from today, pitchers and catchers report down to Port St. Lucie for the New York Mets. Much is at stake for this baseball team as they gear up for the 2023 season. Coming off a 101-win season, following a busy free agency headlined by splashes, this is essentially a World Series or bust type of year for the Mets.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays
There have been plenty of notable blunders under Chaim Bloom's regime with the Boston Red Sox. However, one of Bloom's worst trades in his three-season tenure has flown under the radar. Prior to the 2021 season, Bloom packaged left-hander Jeffrey Springs, right-hander Chris Mazza and cash to the Tampa Bay...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Report: Knicks Were Comfortable Offering Multiple 1sts for O.G. Anunoby
The New York Knicks have reportedly been comfortable trading multiple first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
Reunion With World Series Champion May Make Sense For Red Sox After Tuesday's Trade
Should the Red Sox consider a reunion?
Adam Duvall Reveals What Sold Him On Signing With Red Sox
In need of outfield help and a middle-of-the-lineup bat, the Red Sox killed two birds with one stone this week. Boston on Monday officially signed Adam Duvall to a one-year contract. Duvall, 34, joins the Red Sox with three 30-plus home run seasons under his belt as well as recent postseason experience, helping the Atlanta Braves win the 2021 World Series.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?
The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks 'believed to covet' reunion with former player via trade
The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are "believed to covet" Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season, and Bullock has a non-guaranteed contract for 2023-24.
Breaking Down the Cole Irvin Trade
The Oakland A's traded away their likely Opening Day starter, but why?
Astros name new general manager
The Astros have hired Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, the team announced Thursday. He’ll replace James Click, who held the position from 2020-22 but departed after the season. “We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Astros owner Jim Crane said...
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery
Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
