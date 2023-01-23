ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot

Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
Popculture

Alex Rodriguez Receives Disappointing News Again After New Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

Alex Rodriguez just learned the news about his status on making the Baseball Hall of Fame. The ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2023 were counted, and Rodriguez did not have enough votes to be inducted. The former Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees star received 35.7% of the vote on the ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He needed at least 75% of the vote, and only one person reached that threshold — Scott Rolen. Last year, Rodriguez received 34.3% of the vote.
NEW YORK STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable

It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
NJ.com

Mets re-sign catcher for organizational depth

The New York Mets are bringing back a catcher. The New York Posts’ Mike Puma reports: Mets are adding to their organizational catching depth, bringing back Michael Perez, who appeared in six games for them last season. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Perez, 30, was sent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets like ex-Yankees reliever but deal is a longshot

SNY’s Andy Martino reports the New York Mets continue to look at options for upgrading their bullpen before spring training begins. Regarding the still-available LH relievers Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, nothing has changed for the Mets: they like the players but prefer optionable bullpen pieces at this point in offseason. Those 2 seem like longshots.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Are the Mets done adding this off-season?

Three weeks from today, pitchers and catchers report down to Port St. Lucie for the New York Mets. Much is at stake for this baseball team as they gear up for the 2023 season. Coming off a 101-win season, following a busy free agency headlined by splashes, this is essentially a World Series or bust type of year for the Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays

There have been plenty of notable blunders under Chaim Bloom's regime with the Boston Red Sox. However, one of Bloom's worst trades in his three-season tenure has flown under the radar. Prior to the 2021 season, Bloom packaged left-hander Jeffrey Springs, right-hander Chris Mazza and cash to the Tampa Bay...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Major Trade Made In MLB

Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Adam Duvall Reveals What Sold Him On Signing With Red Sox

In need of outfield help and a middle-of-the-lineup bat, the Red Sox killed two birds with one stone this week. Boston on Monday officially signed Adam Duvall to a one-year contract. Duvall, 34, joins the Red Sox with three 30-plus home run seasons under his belt as well as recent postseason experience, helping the Atlanta Braves win the 2021 World Series.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him

Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?

The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks 'believed to covet' reunion with former player via trade

The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are "believed to covet" Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season, and Bullock has a non-guaranteed contract for 2023-24.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros name new general manager

The Astros have hired Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, the team announced Thursday. He’ll replace James Click, who held the position from 2020-22 but departed after the season. “We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Astros owner Jim Crane said...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery

Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
BOSTON, MA
