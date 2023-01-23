ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'What a play!' Ben Hall announces basketball games at his son's school

By Nick Beres
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
Breaking stories and award-winning investigations are nothing new for NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall.

But that is not all he does.

He lends his talents as the public address announcer for basketball games at J.T. Moore Middle School in Davidson County.

Minutes prior to the school's basketball game with West End Middle School, Ben is a picture of concentration.

He's meeting with coaches for a very important reason.

"He's tall right?" Ben asked.

The West End coach responded, "He's about 6'4 or 6'5."

Once the game begins, Ben will be more than a familiar face in the crowd.

He will be a familiar voice as well.

"Right now, I'm writing down all the players and their numbers. I want to say everyone's name as often as I can," Ben said.

Ben started announcing the home games last year when his son was on the team.

This year, he agreed to announce as often as he could.

"As a parent when you hear your kid's name called it's a lot of fun," Ben said.

Win or lose, Ben volunteering on the mic helps elevate every player, and that's always a victory.

Alan Adkins contributed to this report.

