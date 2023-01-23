Read full article on original website
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis: "You’re Going to See a Disregard for Life"April McAbeeMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
What we know about Tyre Nichols' death
Five former Memphis police officers have been fired and in the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after a violent traffic stop. Video footage of Nichols' arrest is expected to be released Friday sometime after 7 p.m. ET, as Memphis and other cities brace for protests. His family urged demonstrators to protest peacefully.Authorities have released few details on what led to Nichols' arrest and what exactly happened after he was pulled over. Here is what we know so far about his death and the aftermath.What we know about the arrestOn the night of Jan. 7,...
Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols’ arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the cops and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.
Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
Rich Dollaz’s Daughter Arrested For Shooting At Child’s Father
According to a report from TMZ, Ashley Trowers, the daughter of Love & Hip Hop New York regular Rich Dollaz, was arrested in Memphis after police say that Trowers shot at the father of her child. Police reports say that Trowers claims that she was on the first day of...
Two more men wanted for deadly Z Market shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more people wanted in connection to gunfire that left a man dead at a Parkway Village grocery store. Landon Quinton, 23, has already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in connection to a robbery and shooting that left a man dead on January 22.
Man shot in Frayser, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene. No further information […]
Man accused of killing woman, setting house on fire
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held without bond after investigators said he murdered a woman and then set her house on fire. Allen B. Booker, 39, is charged with capital murder, arson, and first-degree battery. According to Chief Deputy Todd Grooms, Booker is accused of stabbing...
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
Man with one leg steals car, burglarizes home, breaks into MPD car within 24 hours, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A one-legged man had a busy 24 hours, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 36-year-old Christopher Swearengen first broke into a woman’s home on South Rembert on January 22, 2023. That woman told police that she returned home to find a...
Memphis on edge ahead of violent arrest video's release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Memphis was on edge Monday ahead of the possible release of video footage of a Black man's violent arrest that has led to three separate law enforcement investigations and the firings of five police officers after he died in a hospital. Relatives of...
Memphis DA: Video release may coincide with charge decision
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The release of police video related to the death of a Black man after a violent arrest — which could take until next week — will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage, the top prosecutor in Memphis said Tuesday.
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
Missing mother, 2 daughters not seen for nearly 2 weeks have been found safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police canceled a City Watch Alert Tuesday for a missing mother and her two daughters who had not seen for nearly two weeks, saying the trio was found safe. MPD said the 37-year-old mother and her two daughters were last seen around 9 a.m. Jan....
Biden speaks with Tyre Nichols' family ahead of video's expected release
President Joe Biden spoke with the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon, the White House said. The call took place hours before Memphis officials were expected to release police body camera video of the violent arrest that led to the Black man's death.This is a developing story and will be updated.
Woman robbed in front of security guard at Kroger, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shoppers at a Memphis Kroger are on edge and concerned after a woman was attacked in the parking lot. It happened outside the store on Poplar Avenue at Kirby Parkway. Shoppers told FOX13 that they don’t feel comfortable shopping at night anymore. “We have a...
One person dies after crash, car fire on Austin Peay, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an early morning crash and car fire on Austin Peay Highway, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The crash happened at the intersection of Austin Peay Highway and Jackson Avenue near I-40 around 6 a.m. FOX13 crews at the scene...
New Photograph Shows Serious Injuries On Memphis Man Who Died In Police Custody
Tyre Nichols, 29, died days after he was arrested and beaten by officers in Tennessee, his family says.
Peppertree relocation putting renters at risk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an ambitious relocation project for what advocates estimate as up to 1,000 residents living in Peppertree, tenants tell the WREG Problem Solvers they don’t know anything about their futures and continue to live in troublesome conditions. “The only communication anyone has received has been through the media,” said Chase Madkins, a […]
