Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS News

What we know about Tyre Nichols' death

Five former Memphis police officers have been fired and  in the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after a violent traffic stop. Video footage of Nichols' arrest is expected to be released Friday sometime after 7 p.m. ET, as Memphis and other cities brace for protests. His family urged demonstrators to protest peacefully.Authorities have released few details on what led to Nichols' arrest and what exactly happened after he was pulled over. Here is what we know so far about his death and the aftermath.What we know about the arrestOn the night of Jan. 7,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot in Frayser, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene. No further information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man accused of killing woman, setting house on fire

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held without bond after investigators said he murdered a woman and then set her house on fire. Allen B. Booker, 39, is charged with capital murder, arson, and first-degree battery. According to Chief Deputy Todd Grooms, Booker is accused of stabbing...
PROCTOR, AR
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Peppertree relocation putting renters at risk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an ambitious relocation project for what advocates estimate as up to 1,000 residents living in Peppertree, tenants tell the WREG Problem Solvers they don’t know anything about their futures and continue to live in troublesome conditions. “The only communication anyone has received has been through the media,” said Chase Madkins, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

CBS News

