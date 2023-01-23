Fatal shooting of Hazel Green man by MCSO deputies still being investigated

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. ( WHNT ) — It’s been nearly three weeks since a Hazel Green man was shot and killed in his home by Madison County Sheriff’s deputies.

Ray Dean King, 50, was the longtime custodian at New Market Elementary School. His funeral was on January 13.

Family members have expressed concern to News 19 about the shooting, with a few family members telling us deputies went to the wrong home that night.

Plenty of questions remain.

The fatal encounter happened at 201 Dixon Road in Hazel Green on January 5. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation was being called in to conduct the investigation following the shooting.

News 19 has asked ALEA multiple times for an update on the investigation — and so far, we’ve only been told — the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to News 19 and ALEA spokesperson that the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is working to independently investigate the matter.

“The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency”s State Bureau of Investigations continues to work independently to investigate the series of events, which led to the officer-involved shooting that occurred in Hazel Green on Jan 6,” the statement said. “In an effort to protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this tie. One SBI’s investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.”

The sheriff’s office statement following King’s death said deputies had responded to reports of gunfire in the area, stemming from a domestic incident in the 200 block of Dixon Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies made contact with King — who was armed — and they shot him. It appears multiple rounds were fired, based on the bullet holes and broken glass around the home.

Family members told News 19 they believe King was startled by noises outside and grabbed a gun.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office told News 19 three deputies remain on administrative leave in connection with the incident.

The sheriff’s office also once its shooting review board has completed its work, the findings will be released.

