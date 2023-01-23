ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Green, AL

Fatal shooting of Hazel Green man by MCSO deputies still being investigated

By Brian Lawson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05I6Iq_0kOiSBd600

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. ( WHNT ) — It’s been nearly three weeks since a Hazel Green man was shot and killed in his home by Madison County Sheriff’s deputies.

Ray Dean King, 50, was the longtime custodian at New Market Elementary School. His funeral was on January 13.

Madison County Sheriff looking for missing teen

Family members have expressed concern to News 19 about the shooting, with a few family members telling us deputies went to the wrong home that night.

Plenty of questions remain.

The fatal encounter happened at 201 Dixon Road in Hazel Green on January 5. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation was being called in to conduct the investigation following the shooting.

News 19 has asked ALEA multiple times for an update on the investigation — and so far, we’ve only been told — the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to News 19 and ALEA spokesperson that the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is working to independently investigate the matter.

MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting

“The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency”s State Bureau of Investigations continues to work independently to investigate the series of events, which led to the officer-involved shooting that occurred in Hazel Green on Jan 6,” the statement said. “In an effort to protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this tie. One SBI’s investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.”

The sheriff’s office statement following King’s death said deputies had responded to reports of gunfire in the area, stemming from a domestic incident in the 200 block of Dixon Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies made contact with King — who was armed — and they shot him. It appears multiple rounds were fired, based on the bullet holes and broken glass around the home.

Family members told News 19 they believe King was startled by noises outside and grabbed a gun.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office told News 19 three deputies remain on administrative leave in connection with the incident.

Kitchen fire displaces two adults, three dogs in Huntsville

The sheriff’s office also once its shooting review board has completed its work, the findings will be released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hurt in Limestone County crash

At least one person is dead and another injured after a vehicle crash in Limestone County early Friday afternoon. Limestone County Coroner Mike West tells WAAY he responded to a single-vehicle crash with a fatality at Alabama Highway 251 and Van Dyke Road. He said the vehicle was heading south...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

New Hope man charged with assaulting a police officer

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope man was arrested charged on Thursday for assaulting a police officer during an incident that happened on Dec. 31. Brandon Mims, 36 He’s charged with assault on an officer and obstructing governmental operations. New Hope Police Chief Steven Dick says the...
NEW HOPE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested on drug trafficking charges after chase in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges after an attempted traffic stop led to a chase in Cullman County Tuesday. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to stop a car on Highway 69 near Dodge City. The sheriff's office said the car refused to stop and tried to get away.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Inmate Who Ran from Etowah County Work Crew Quickly Apprehended

Authorities apprehended an inmate who fled from an Etowah County Sheriff’s Office work crew, in under a half-hour. The inmate ran from the crew as work was being done earlier this week on Alabama Highway 77. A perimeter around the area – made up of Etowah County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Attalla and Gadsden Police – was quickly set up. K-9 Tedi was brought in and started a track.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Inmate charged with murder attacks Madison County Jail corrections officer

A Madison County Detention Center inmate charged with capital murder will face additional charges after an assault on a corrections officer. Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Keon Jackson attacked a day shift sergeant Wednesday. The sergeant was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jackson...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

3 sought in Huntsville afternoon bank robbery

Huntsville police are currently investigating an afternoon bank robbery. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to PNC Bank, 2004 Country Club Ave., around 3 p.m. Police say the robbery was carried out by three suspects, but have not issued any kind of physical description yet. Investigators are still gathering...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 25, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 25, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 24• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Southern Cash Solutions; 13th St. SW• theft of property-1st degree; EvaBank; cash Arrests Jan. 24Phillips, Keri C.; 44• Grand Jury- theft of property-1st degree• Grand Jury- theft of property-2nd degree (3 counts)• Grand Jury- theft of property-3rd degree (7 counts)• Grand Jury- theft of property-4th degree Dean, Michelle L.; 45• FTA- theft of property-4th Baumgartner, Leonce A.; 60• FTA- public intoxication Campbell, Jessica A.; 39• DUI Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy