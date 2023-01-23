I never heard of this. I demand that that ridiculous officer be removed immediately. Shooting that dog was uncalled for and particularly shooting and endangering. Other people is unprofessional and dangerous. They should have withdrawn to their car and let the people put the dogs up since they weren’t there on criminal business. This is an outrage.
this was in 2019 and the was aggressive too the deputy and they were there because the woman tried to assault another woman at the FD in Douglass. they need to tell the whole story .
the news needs to tell the full story of why Ezra and the other deputy was even at the house. the lady tried to assault another woman and the long driveway they had adequate time to put the dogs up. they didn't. so if the suspect hadn't tried to assault someone they wouldn't have had any reason too be there. tell the whole story please not just try to make our deputies look bad. this was investigated he was cleared.
Comments / 12