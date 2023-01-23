Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Seagate Technology — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
Adani Shares Plunge Further as It Weighs Legal Action Against Short Seller Firm
Adani Group companies' stock prices continued to drop for a second consecutive trading session after short seller firm Hindenburg announced its short position in the conglomerate's firms. Hindenburg doubled down on its initial stance, emphasizing that Adani has not answered any of the questions raised in its claims and suggests...
10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield Climbs Above 3.5% After Better-Than-Expected GDP Report
Treasury yields rose Thursday after the fourth quarter gross domestic product report was better than expected even as investors worry about a looming economic recession. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up 4 basis points at 3.502%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose 5 basis points to 4.191%. Yields and...
Cramer's Lightning Round: L3Harris Technologies Is Still a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. L3Harris Technologies Inc: "It's still a buy. There's so many people betting against it, and they're wrong." Dutch Bros Inc: "You've got to...
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft Lay Off Thousands — But Tech Jobs Are Still Hot in 2023, Indeed Finds
Tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft have announced mass layoffs in recent weeks. However, tech jobs are in high demand across the U.S. economy, according to an Indeed ranking of the 25 best U.S. jobs of 2023. Retail, finance, professional services, travel, government, aerospace, health care and other...
Hiring Slowdowns, Manager Burnout and Other Trends That Will Shape U.S. Workplaces in 2023, Experts Say
If there was any hope during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic that the workplace would one day "return to normal," 2022 dashed that expectation. Hardly anyone has made it through the last 12 months without their work lives disrupted or completely upended. Millions of people lost their jobs or...
What Is a ‘Rolling Recession' and How Does It Affect Consumers? Economic Experts Explain
There's a lot of speculation about whether a recession is coming in 2023. Some economists say the country is already experiencing a "rolling recession," rather than a broad contraction to come later. There are certain steps Americans can take now to prepare for successive downturns. By most measures, the U.S....
China Looks Past Covid as Tourist Bookings Surge for the Lunar New Year
"Pent-up demand is being released as many people rush to scenic spots, watch firework shows and crowd into restaurants and hotels," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu said in a report Thursday. Within China, reservations for stays at bed and breakfasts more than doubled from a year ago, while ticket...
Smartphone Shipments Plunge to a Low Not Seen Since 2013 — Their Largest Ever Decline
A total of 1.21 billion smartphones were shipped in 2022, which represents the lowest annual shipment total since 2013 "due to significantly dampened consumer demand, inflation, and economic uncertainties," IDC said. Apple maintained its position as the number one smartphone maker in the world. The U.S. tech giant shipped 72.3...
Kelly Evans: Don't Let Them Fool You
At first glance, the data this morning seem to be saying the U.S. economy is doing just fine, thank you. Jobless claims got even better last week! New durable goods orders were way above expectations! GDP came in at a healthy 2.9% last quarter!. "Really not sure why anyone thinks...
Elon Musk Says a Chinese Automaker Will Likely Be Second to Tesla: ‘They Work the Smartest'
Elon Musk said that a Chinese automaker is likely to be the closest competitor to Tesla, while stressing the company is "winning in China" right now. Tesla has a number of challengers in China in the electric vehicle space, including a slew of start-ups such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto. Its biggest rival in China right now is BYD.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Gets 29% Pay Cut to $25 Million After Tough Year
The package includes a $2 million base salary and variable compensation of $23 million, New York-based Goldman said in a filing. Most of Solomon's bonus — 70%, or $16.1 million — is in the form of restricted shares tied to performance metrics, while the rest is paid in cash, the bank said.
Kelly Evans: Mission Accomplished?
Another round of weak data this morning. The economy may well be contracting right now--which makes sense, given that it got over-inflated after all the Covid stimulus. We'll probably only call it a "recession," technically speaking, once the labor market rolls over, though. So let's back up. Keep in mind...
