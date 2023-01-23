ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Seagate Technology — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
NBC Connecticut

Adani Shares Plunge Further as It Weighs Legal Action Against Short Seller Firm

Adani Group companies' stock prices continued to drop for a second consecutive trading session after short seller firm Hindenburg announced its short position in the conglomerate's firms. Hindenburg doubled down on its initial stance, emphasizing that Adani has not answered any of the questions raised in its claims and suggests...
NBC Connecticut

10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield Climbs Above 3.5% After Better-Than-Expected GDP Report

Treasury yields rose Thursday after the fourth quarter gross domestic product report was better than expected even as investors worry about a looming economic recession. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up 4 basis points at 3.502%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose 5 basis points to 4.191%. Yields and...
NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Lightning Round: L3Harris Technologies Is Still a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. L3Harris Technologies Inc: "It's still a buy. There's so many people betting against it, and they're wrong." Dutch Bros Inc: "You've got to...
NBC Connecticut

China Looks Past Covid as Tourist Bookings Surge for the Lunar New Year

"Pent-up demand is being released as many people rush to scenic spots, watch firework shows and crowd into restaurants and hotels," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu said in a report Thursday. Within China, reservations for stays at bed and breakfasts more than doubled from a year ago, while ticket...
NBC Connecticut

Smartphone Shipments Plunge to a Low Not Seen Since 2013 — Their Largest Ever Decline

A total of 1.21 billion smartphones were shipped in 2022, which represents the lowest annual shipment total since 2013 "due to significantly dampened consumer demand, inflation, and economic uncertainties," IDC said. Apple maintained its position as the number one smartphone maker in the world. The U.S. tech giant shipped 72.3...
NBC Connecticut

Kelly Evans: Don't Let Them Fool You

At first glance, the data this morning seem to be saying the U.S. economy is doing just fine, thank you. Jobless claims got even better last week! New durable goods orders were way above expectations! GDP came in at a healthy 2.9% last quarter!. "Really not sure why anyone thinks...
NBC Connecticut

Kelly Evans: Mission Accomplished?

Another round of weak data this morning. The economy may well be contracting right now--which makes sense, given that it got over-inflated after all the Covid stimulus. We'll probably only call it a "recession," technically speaking, once the labor market rolls over, though. So let's back up. Keep in mind...

Comments / 0

Community Policy