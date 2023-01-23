ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Burt
4d ago

And when things go south just blame the Republicans, that's what the lying Democrats are doing about gas prices.

Roll Tide!!!!
3d ago

near future? they have been increasing daily already. up 40 cents from 3 weeks ago

Joyce Hyatt
3d ago

Plus Alabama had a $.10 per gallon tax snuck in by our esteemed legislature for road repairs, and our roads are worse;. how does that happen?!

The Center Square

Battery company plans new Georgia IT hub, but incentives unknown

(The Center Square) — A battery company plans to spend $19 million on a new regional IT hub facility in north Fulton County, but it's unclear whether Georgia taxpayers are on the hook for any incentives. SK Battery America expects to create 200 high-tech jobs at an integrated IT management center on Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell. It will serve the company's battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia and the country. Georgia...
ROSWELL, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country

The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama Poultry and Egg Association explains egg price increase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The price of eggs has increased nationwide. Alabama Poultry and Egg Association CEO Johnny Adams said this is due to a combination of factors. Adams said one of those factors is the nationwide avian influenza outbreak that killed over 38 million birds in 35 states. “So...
ALABAMA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Treasury department announces internet funding for Kentucky, Alabama, Nevada and Texas

KENTUCKY — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four additional states — Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas, with funding from the American Rescue plan. The funds will connect about 292,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. The goal of the project is to secure affordable, reliable broadband infrastructure to give high-speed internet access to all Americans.
KENTUCKY STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gas prices surge in Florida

Pump costs across the nation continue to surge due to increasing gas demands. The national average for gas increased 12 cents since last week to $3.42. In Florida, gas prices surged 11 cents from $3.30 to $3.41 and $3.38 to $3.45 in Gainesville. “The recent rising temperatures led to rising...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Catfish 100.1

This IS the MOST Frightening Thing In Alabama

A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question....
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama

One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s income tax deadline changes for 2023

Alabama is following the federal government in changing the traditional tax deadline this year. The filing deadline for individual income tax returns in 2023 in Alabama is April 18, the same deadline day for federal taxes and roughly three days after taxes are normally due. The additional time is due...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama gets approval to spend $192 million to expand broadband access

Alabama will receive almost $192 million in federal funds to expand broadband internet access in rural areas, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday. The funds, part of the American Rescue Plan to help bolster the U.S. economy rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, will expand coverage to an estimated 55,000 locations across the state.
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan’s jobless rate among lowest statewide

Morgan County ended 2022 with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state according to statistics released this past week by the Alabama Department of Labor. Morgan County’s jobless rate was 1.7 percent in December compared to 1.9 percent in November and 2 percent a year ago. The county’s record-low unemployment rate was 1.6 percent in April.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wltz.com

2 $100K Powerball tickets sold in Georgia, jackpot increases to $572M

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one won Wednesday night’s half-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, but there were two big winners in Georgia. Two players won $100,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball. Both chose the Power Play option, Powerball’s multiplier feature, which doubled their $50,000 winnings to $100,000.
GEORGIA STATE

