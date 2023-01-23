Read full article on original website
Nevada hitting a critical point in nursing shortage
The state of Nevada is close to hitting a critical point in health care as the shortage of nurses continues to get worse.
First responders learn new ways to spot human trafficking in the valley
First responders are learning ways to spot human trafficking in Nevada, the second most prolific area for human trafficking in the country, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
‘We really do need the help’: Area 15 expansion forcing Las Vegas non-profit to move locations
AREA 15's expansion means mostly everything around it will have to come down including a place tucked near the expansion site that gives hope to those with disabilities. Now that hope may be taken away if they do not find another facility.
8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
news3lv.com
Clark County Fire Captain recently honored for saving sister-in-laws life
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fire captain is being credited for saving a family member's life during a medical episode at a family gathering. Clark County Fire Captain Adam Crine was celebrated during a recent awards ceremony, where things got emotional as his family was all in attendance. MORE...
Tuberculosis case at Las Vegas elementary school raises concerns for parents
Concerns rise for parents at a local elementary school after they received a letter saying a person at the school was diagnosed with an active case of pulmonary tuberculosis (TB).
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dentist pleaded guilty yesterday in the District of Nevada after the IRS discovered he withheld employment taxes at his practice. According to the IRS’ criminal investigation, Timothy Wilson of Phoenix owned and operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry, a pediatric dental clinic with officers in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.
Confirmed tuberculosis case discovered at southwest Las Vegas elementary school
A person at a southwest Las Vegas valley elementary school was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis (TB), the school announced Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD says person at Las Vegas elementary school was diagnosed with tuberculosis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District confirmed to FOX5 that a person at a Las Vegas elementary school recently was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis (TB). According to a letter sent to parents Tuesday from principal Christina M. Miani of Helen Jydstrup Elementary, “the Southern Nevada...
North Las Vegas welcomes new tech company to ‘warehouse district’ as part of $250 million project
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas and Arvato Supply Chain solutions cut the ribbon on a 464,000-square-foot logistics hub. The facility will handle logistics for Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram. According to a press release, the facility will handle logistics for Meta’s data centers, including warehousing, packing and unpacking […]
8newsnow.com
‘People need help,’ Clark County pandemic rent assistance program slims access to help ahead of possible evictions increase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tens of thousands of southern Nevadans avoided eviction throughout the pandemic thanks to an emergency Clark County program that covered rent. Now, that assistance is changing for some and disappearing for others. Tenants frequently refer to it as CHAP, or the CARES Housing Assistance Program....
New CHAP update limits access to rental assistance in Clark County
CHAP has altered its criteria so the program will serve the most vulnerable populations, county officials say.
NEW: Kraken rises to dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County, hospitalizations up
The COVID-19 Kraken variant has become the dominant strain of coronavirus in Clark County, according to an analysis released on Wednesday.
CCB suspends North Las Vegas facility license citing 'threat to public health'
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspended the license of a North Las Vegas cultivation facility on Tuesday, citing a "threat to public health and safety."
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. postal worker convicted of stealing mail and money orders
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A former U.S. postal worker has been convicted of stealing customer mail and money orders worth over $2,300. The jury found 32-year-old James Earl Magee of Las Vegas guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. He will be sentenced on April 25.
8newsnow.com
Celebrating the new year with new clinics with Intermountain Health
A new year comes with new year’s resolutions that have a lot of people looking at health goals. But for elderly populations, especially with Medicare insurance plans, it also means much-needed screenings and health checks. Intermountain Health has three new MyGeneration Clinics, which specialize in primary care for those 65 years of age and older. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Nevada’s 65 and older population is projected to increase more than 260 percent between 2000 and 2030. Intermountain recognizes that there will be a continued, growing need to offer both primary and specialty care.
School safety conference held in Las Vegas amid recent school shootings
Dozens of educators, school resource officers, and state government officials from around the United States were in attendance in Las Vegas for a school security conference.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
‘It’s so important for us to know our history,’ Henderson magnesium plant helped bring working opportunities to African American residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a great migration and a time when the Basic Magnesium plant in Henderson became one of the earliest working hubs for African American workers. Claytee White, director of oral research history at UNLV said when America entered World War II, the United States was trying to catch up on […]
