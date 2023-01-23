ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dentist pleaded guilty yesterday in the District of Nevada after the IRS discovered he withheld employment taxes at his practice. According to the IRS’ criminal investigation, Timothy Wilson of Phoenix owned and operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry, a pediatric dental clinic with officers in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

North Las Vegas welcomes new tech company to ‘warehouse district’ as part of $250 million project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas and Arvato Supply Chain solutions cut the ribbon on a 464,000-square-foot logistics hub. The facility will handle logistics for Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram. According to a press release, the facility will handle logistics for Meta’s data centers, including warehousing, packing and unpacking […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One

This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

U.S. postal worker convicted of stealing mail and money orders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A former U.S. postal worker has been convicted of stealing customer mail and money orders worth over $2,300. The jury found 32-year-old James Earl Magee of Las Vegas guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. He will be sentenced on April 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Celebrating the new year with new clinics with Intermountain Health

A new year comes with new year’s resolutions that have a lot of people looking at health goals. But for elderly populations, especially with Medicare insurance plans, it also means much-needed screenings and health checks. Intermountain Health has three new MyGeneration Clinics, which specialize in primary care for those 65 years of age and older. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Nevada’s 65 and older population is projected to increase more than 260 percent between 2000 and 2030. Intermountain recognizes that there will be a continued, growing need to offer both primary and specialty care.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘It’s so important for us to know our history,’ Henderson magnesium plant helped bring working opportunities to African American residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a great migration and a time when the Basic Magnesium plant in Henderson became one of the earliest working hubs for African American workers. Claytee White, director of oral research history at UNLV said when America entered World War II, the United States was trying to catch up on […]
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy