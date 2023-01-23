ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Fired nanny steals family's dog, sheriff says

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — A family was reunited with their dog after their nanny allegedly stole it. On Jan. 25, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a missing dog. The family reported the dog, named Lady, missing and told deputies they suspected their...
FORT MYERS, FL
cbs12.com

Intoxicated Florida woman threatens, kicks officer with 'full force' in groin: Police

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after police say she threatened and kicked an officer with "full force" in the groin area. The Cape Coral Police Department said officers responded to Fathoms Restaurant & Bar on Jan. 25 at around 9 p.m. to a disturbance in progress. The 911 call said the a woman, later identified as Clarella Nelson Potter, 81, was getting physically aggressive with restaurant employees, trying to punch them.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Click10.com

Florida police looking for ‘pooping perpetrator’

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida police are looking for a man, who they said was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant and then defecating on the floor. According to police, the man broke into a Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers on Saturday by climbing through a small window.
FORT MYERS, FL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Scam Call

Florida residents should beware of this current phone scam! It involves criminals posing as Lee County Sheriff’s Office staff members. According to reports, they are using a technique known as “spoofing.” The scammers are using false caller ID numbers which appear as the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (239-477-1000)
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy