CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after police say she threatened and kicked an officer with "full force" in the groin area. The Cape Coral Police Department said officers responded to Fathoms Restaurant & Bar on Jan. 25 at around 9 p.m. to a disturbance in progress. The 911 call said the a woman, later identified as Clarella Nelson Potter, 81, was getting physically aggressive with restaurant employees, trying to punch them.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO