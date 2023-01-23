TULSA, Okla. - A cold and windy day is underway after winter weather swept across the state on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The back side of the system will bring periods of drizzle and light snow on Wednesday morning before pinwheeling out of the area by mid-morning. Breezy northwest wind gradually increases from 15 to 25 mph by the afternoon with mostly cloudy and cool weather. Afternoon highs should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clearing sky or at least partly cloudy conditions overnight will bring Thursday morning lows into the 20s before reaching the mid-40s with light north winds Thursday. A mini-warming trend begins Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the mid or upper 50s with increasing south winds at 15 to 30 mph by Saturday afternoon. A strong arctic front should move into the area early Sunday with additional cold air likely next week. The pattern will also bring another storm system near the state with this colder weather nearby which could result in some wintry mix or even icing conditions.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO