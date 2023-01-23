ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLFI.com

Neighbors invited to speak their minds on near-West Side development

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Planners want input from people living outside West Lafayette city limits, as they look ahead to future growth over the next generation. Wabash Township residents are invited to share their thoughts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Klondike Middle School. Another public input meeting happens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Klondike.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates

A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

Slim Chickens coming to West Lafayette in February

A new restaurant, Slim Chickens, is coming to West Lafayette on Feb. 6. This will be the first Slim Chickens restaurant in Indiana. The store plans on staying open until midnight. Aside from bringing its fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to students, the email states that the new Slim Chickens location will also make a positive economic impact, with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Prep work in progress ahead of winter storm

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette said it is one step ahead of the incoming winter storm. Dry weather Monday and Tuesday allowed crews to pretreat roads with saltwater. Employees from several city departments chipped in to help. Dan Crowell with the street department said they covered...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN

