Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
wrtv.com
Eli Lilly's planned Boone County expansion causing controversy
LEBANON — A billion-dollar expansion in Boone County is still at the center of a bigger discussion. Eli Lilly is in the process of developing manufacturing sites that are expected to bring thousands of jobs and more people to the area. But not everyone is on board. At Monday...
WLFI.com
Neighbors invited to speak their minds on near-West Side development
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Planners want input from people living outside West Lafayette city limits, as they look ahead to future growth over the next generation. Wabash Township residents are invited to share their thoughts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Klondike Middle School. Another public input meeting happens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Klondike.
Indiana bill aims to address noise complaints from residents near Marion County Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — On Fisher Road on the city's south side, cars come and go, but this is the time of year neighbors can enjoy the sound of silence. "It is quiet right now. It isn't spring, summer or fall," Melissa Perry said. That's when the sound of stock cars...
WLFI.com
WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates
A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
clintoncountydailynews.com
City Officials, Media Members Get Site Visit for New Aquatic Center at TPA Park
City officials and media members were invited to site visit Tuesday afternoon for a first-hand look at the new Aquatic Center currently going up at TPA Park on the site of the former pool. It’s been nearly three years since Frankfort has had a pool for its residents. And, with...
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
WIBC.com
County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Slim Chickens coming to West Lafayette in February
A new restaurant, Slim Chickens, is coming to West Lafayette on Feb. 6. This will be the first Slim Chickens restaurant in Indiana. The store plans on staying open until midnight. Aside from bringing its fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to students, the email states that the new Slim Chickens location will also make a positive economic impact, with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.
Fox 59
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
Docs: Howard County corrections officer leg swept handcuffed inmate, sending her to ER
On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office received a complaint from a woman who was incarcerated in the Howard County Jail that accused corrections officer Colin M. Byrd, 22, of battery.
Two EE’s Winery apologizes for misunderstanding after Facebook post goes viral
Two EE's Winery apologizes for misunderstanding after Facebook post goes viral.
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
WLFI.com
Prep work in progress ahead of winter storm
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette said it is one step ahead of the incoming winter storm. Dry weather Monday and Tuesday allowed crews to pretreat roads with saltwater. Employees from several city departments chipped in to help. Dan Crowell with the street department said they covered...
WTHI
Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days. Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days. Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better. They aren't doing any...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
Comments / 1