A new restaurant, Slim Chickens, is coming to West Lafayette on Feb. 6. This will be the first Slim Chickens restaurant in Indiana. The store plans on staying open until midnight. Aside from bringing its fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to students, the email states that the new Slim Chickens location will also make a positive economic impact, with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO