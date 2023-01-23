Read full article on original website
WSLS
City of Lynchburg opens applications for James River Arts and Culture District Program
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg has opened applications for the James River Arts and Culture District Program for 2023. The James River Arts and Culture District Program looks to attract community members who want to create and implement projects to benefit citizens and visitors of Lynchburg. All...
WSLS
Roanoke Mayor Lea encourages safety downtown as concerns grow over ABC store opening
ROANOKE, Va. – Some business owners have sounded alarms about a particular business opening in Downtown Roanoke. Some are for the new ABC store, and others have concerns. “I would hope and pray that everybody wants to see downtown successful,” said Pauline Wood, a Roanoke business owner. Wood...
WSLS
Roanoke gets first glimpse at future Eureka Recreation Center
ROANOKE, Va. – The community got to finally see some options of what a potential new Eureka Recreation Center and parks space may look like. The redevelopment of the Eureka Recreation Center goes all the way back to 2021. It was a part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 10-year master plan. In 2021, they allocated $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center project. In July of 2022, an additional $5 million was added to this project, which also came from ARPA funding.
WSLS
Crews contain downtown Bedford fire
BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE. The fire reported Friday in downtown Bedford broke out at Sister 2 Sister, also affecting Peach of Mind Civil Engineering next door, according to the Town of Bedford. Officials said fire crews have contained the fire, and there were no injuries. Both businesses sustained extensive...
WSLS
Redevelopment continues on old Bedford Middle School three years after fire
BEDFORD, Va. – This week marks three years since the iconic, old Bedford Middle School went up in flames, destroying the building. Since then, Richmond-based company Waukesha Development has taken the reigns to bring new life into the building. President of Waukesha Development Dave McCormack told 10 News there...
WSLS
Cities in Southwest Virginia look to thrive with revitalization
COVINGTON, Va. – Cities in our region are looking to revitalize. Martinsville, Galax, Buena Vista, and Covington are part of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Main Street Program. Crosier lived in Covington his entire life and saw changes when West Main Street was popular. “When the...
WSLS
The Gauntlet business program, competition in Roanoke returns
ROANOKE, Va. – The Gauntlet, now in its ninth year, is returning to Roanoke soon. It is Virginia’s largest business program and competition. The event is a business development system that connects entrepreneurs to training, mentorship, and resources to help their businesses thrive. Annette Patterson, the President of...
WSLS
Sharon Elementary closed due to rodent issue, school officials say
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Sharon Elementary was closed on Jan. 27 due to a rodent issue in the building, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools officials. “Keeping the school closed on Friday will allow our maintenance staff to aggressively address the issue and remove the rodents from the building,” AHPS said in a release.
WSLS
Local school districts look to fill positions at teacher job fair
SALEM, Va. – Local school systems all around the Commonwealth are recruiting teachers. On Saturday, a job fair for Western Virginia kicks off in Salem. Roanoke County Public Schools is one of 20 public school districts that’s hiring for next school year at the Western Virginia Public Education Consortium.
WSLS
Montgomery County Schools release safety survey for families, reinforce protocols following Newport News school shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – School districts in our area are re-evaluating their response to safety and security concerns. This comes after police say a six-year-old shot his elementary school teacher in Newport News. One school district in our area reflecting on the tragedy, Montgomery County Public Schools. Superintendent Dr....
WSLS
New multimillion-dollar aquatic center opens at Virginia Military Institute
LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute’s new aquatic center is a massive project that began in December of 2020. The $44 million facility contains an indoor 50-meter swimming pool, which holds 800,000 gallons of water. Katie Lloyd, a Cadet at VMI says she was never much of a...
WSLS
Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
WHSV
“This needed to happen” — new change to Statler Boulevard intersection
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns and complaints regarding the Statler Boulevard and Richmond Avenue intersection in Staunton are pilling up. Statler Boulevard now has an additional lane dedicated to turning left and going straight, after the direction being consistent for decades. The Staunton Public Works Department says the change needed...
WSLS
Rockbridge County teacher creates scholarship for special education careers
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – One Rockbridge County teacher created a scholarship for students who want to work in special education. That teacher’s son had special needs and died last year from COVID-19. “His name meant a gift from God, and he really was,” said Michelle, mother of Nathaniel...
WSLS
Pet of the Week: Meet Dorito
ROANOKE, Va. – Each week the Roanoke Valley SPCA visits 10 News with an adoptable pet. This week Dorito, a six-month-old kitten, won over the hearts of the newsroom and our viewers. Dorito is friendly and sweet and is excited to find his “furever” home. Dorito has two male...
WSLS
Buena Vista City Schools to release students after lockdown due to robbery in the area
BUENA VISTA, Va. – UPDATE:. Buena Vista City Schools will release at 2:50 p.m. on Thursday afternoon due to a robbery in the area, according to school officials. According to their update, parents are being asked to pick up students from school as they aren’t running buses due to the situation.
WDBJ7.com
The Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Truck drivers are no longer allowed to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station. The Virginia DMV asked Virginia State Police to start enforcing the new policy. One truck driver explained how taking away another parking option can impact their work. “The biggest problem is...
Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS foster dog finds forever home
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first-ever foster dog has found his forever home with one of the department’s firefighters. 10 News first brought you this story last week. Caiden is a 3-year-old dog, picked up as a stray back in November and taken to the Regional Center...
WSLS
Catawba Hospital one step closer to becoming addiction recovery center
CATAWBA, Va. – Catawba Hospital is one step closer to being turned into a multi-million-dollar addiction recovery center. The bill is sponsored by Delegate Sam Rasoul of Roanoke. The bill just passed in a House of Delegate subcommittee and is onto the next step, appropriations. That’s when the bill...
