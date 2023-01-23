ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Best Celebrity Sightings in Montana During 2022

People all over love coming to Montana to either vacation or get away from the big cities, and celebrities are no different. Montana is where tourists come to relax and enjoy the iconic beauty the state has to offer. People love coming to Montana to escape whatever might ail them. Celebrities are the same. High-profile athletes, politicians, and stars come to Montana to shoot films or TV shows, buy a part-time home or ski the slopes.
MONTANA STATE
CHEF’STORE to open 3rd store in Montana on Saturday

The wholesale grocery industry landscape is widening. CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its third location in Montana on Saturday. The 20,000-square-foot Helena store will be located at 2885 North Sanders Street. Joining the existing Montana locations in Kalispell and Missoula, the new location...
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest

Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
Passenger Rail between Wyoming and Colorado is On Track

The Transcontinental Railroad connected Wyoming to the nation – now, the Front Range Passenger Rail Line could eventually wind its way from Colorado to Montana – but the first stop in Wyoming starts in Cheyenne. Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the...
New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration

LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
Wyoming Hunters Call Out Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Signs On Public Land

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Josh Grant recalled a recent elk hunt with his son in the central part of Wyoming. Despite being in an area they knew was public land, they came across a post with a “no trespassing” sign on it in the middle of a two-track access road.
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast

Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
Big Snow and Flash Frozen: Montana Temps to Plunge

Heavy snow, wind, a flash freeze, and sub-zero weather. There's hardly anything NOT on the winter weather menu in Western Montana for the remainder of the week. And while it likely won't be as severe as before Christmas, it will still be enough to get our attention, starting with the heavy snow Thursday afternoon into Friday with a Winter Storm Watch in place.
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend

It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes

Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?

Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
