ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen police warn public after string of card skimmers found

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fP1DZ_0kOiQ5UP00

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Harlingen Police Department is warning the community about card-skimming thefts after three gas station pumps were tampered with in the past month.

A skimmer is a device installed on card readers that collect card numbers. According to Harlingen police, thieves can later recover and use information from the skimmer to make “fraudulent purchases.”

The most recent card skimmer report happened Jan. 19. at the Stripes located on the 3200 block of E. Harrison Avenue, police said.

A credit card skimmer was located inside a gas pump after the reporting person found a broken pump seal. Following the report, a technician arrived to conduct an inspection and maintenance on all the pumps at the store.

On Jan. 17, a card skimmer was located at a Stripes located on the 1800 block of West Tyler in Harlingen. This was the second report of a card skimmer at the West Tyler Stripes location. Harlingen police first took a report of a skimmer there on Dec. 19, 2022.

On Monday, authorities urged the community to stay vigilant when using a credit card to pay for gas or when withdrawing money at an ATM.

Police say gas pumps should have a security tape or sticker over the cabinet panel. If the tape looks ripped or broken, the gas pump may have been tampered with.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD searches for suspect in catalytic converter theft

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter. The driver or owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police. The photos depict […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Trio tries to steal Gel Blaster Starfire Gun from Walmart

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested Monday for attempting to steal a Gel Blaster Starfire Gun at Walmart. A 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at the Walmart located at 2501 Ruben M Torres for the offense of theft. According to Brownsville police, the trio selected a Gel Blaster […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

New charge for alleged murderer delays trial again

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County grand jurors have handed down another felony indictment of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for alleged murderer Anthony Eliff III. Eliff was indicted in March 2020 for the murder of Guillermo Garcia, also known as Willie G. On Feb. 6, 2020, Harlingen police found Garcia dead […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man allegedly bit officer while being arrested, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is facing additional charges after allegedly biting an officer while being taken into custody, according to police. Sergio Ivan Garcia-Armendarez was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault on peace officer, assault family violence, resisting arrest and public intoxication, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Shortly […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

One in custody following pursuit in Brownsville, DPS says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody following a pursuit in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. ValleyCentral spoke with DPS who said that a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle evaded. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cameron County. Brownsville police provided assistance, saying […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Migrants hid under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD responds to school threat by Vanguard student

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating an alleged threat by a student that was typed into a school owned laptop Thursday afternoon. This is the second threat made at a school campus in Edinburg this week. At about 2:59 p.m., Edinburg Police Department officers responded to a call for service at Vanguard Academy […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: Deputies share photos of man suspected of knife-point robbery attempt

Update: This robbery attempt was previously reported on ValleyCentral. However, authorities on Tuesday updated the case with surveillance camera images. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New photos have been released showing a man suspected of wielding a knife during a robbery attempt this month at a convenient store just outside the Harlingen city limits. The robbery […]
HARLINGEN, TX
progresstimes.net

Former police corporal who sued Palmview receives $33,000 settlement

A former police corporal who sued the city of Palmview for “unlawful gender/sex discrimination” received a $33,000 settlement in November. Palmview settled with police Cpl. Jorge Padron in November but admitted no wrongdoing. “Mr. Padron will always appreciate the opportunity to serve and protect the residents of Palmview,”...
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: Three seizures of alleged cocaine totals to $1.9 million

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized nearly $2 million worth of alleged narcotics over a three-day period last week. The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately, $303,779, $1,132,697 and $471, 564, CBP stated in a press release. The first […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy