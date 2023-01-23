ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Purdy playoff run propels t-shirt sales in Iowa

By Roger Riley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c48rq_0kOiPyXy00

DES MOINES, IOWA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy – aka Mr. Irrelevant – has his San Francisco 49ers on the doorstep of the Super Bowl. Purdy has gone from the last pick of the last round of the NFL draft out of Iowa State to one game away from a trip to Arizona and a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

Purdy left Ames with plenty of fans, but his latest heroics have that fanbase growing more each week.

Fans wanting to buy Purdy 49ers shirts could not do so in Iowa, only by ordering online. So Raygun in Des Moines has several Purdy shirt creations in stock.

“We have an odd connection with Brock Purdy and that when Name Image and Likeness became legal in July 2021 Brock Purdy and Breece Hall were the first to sign with us,” said Mike Draper, the owner and founder of Raygun. “It turned out to be just like that they were returning starters at Iowa State, and we happened to be in Des Moines.”

Then when Purdy actually got to play in the NFL, Raygun did a shirt to mark the occasion. They created a shirt called “Purdy-Niners.”

“We made the first shirt in December, he got to play, came in and play the second half and did really well and it was more of just kind of an inside joke,” said Draper. “And then it just kind of snowballed from there in interest.”

The “Purdy-Niners” shirt was also sold at the Iowa State University Book Store.

“I think he has a really good heart. He has really good intentions, and he’s a positive person he’s home he’s not really negative ever,” said  Katelyn Engh, of the Iowa State University Book Store. “He’s really good role model.”

WHO 13

WHO 13

